How to add music to WhatsApp status: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp has rolled out new features for status updates. Here’s a step-by-step guide to adding music to WhatsApp status.
WhatsApp has introduced some new updates and features to how we upload status within the app. One of the attractive features of WhatsApp status is the new audio feature, where users can take advantage of adding Instagram-like music to photos and videos. This addition will make the status more engaging and intuitive, similar to how we post short stories on the Instagram and Facebook apps. Therefore, if you frequently upload status on the WhatsApp app, then we have curated a detailed guide on how to add music to photos and video updates.
Note that for photo updates, users can add up to 15 seconds of music. Whereas, for videos, users can go up to the length of the video or up to 60 seconds long. WhatsApp also ensures that the status updates are end-to-end encrypted, as are messages, calls, or video chats. The status update with music will have a 24-hour limit and will disappear automatically. Reportedly, the feature has started to roll out to both Android and iOS devices globally.
WhatsApp status: What’s new?
Apart from music support for WhatsApp status, the company has also rolled out other new features. This includes a new layout feature which enables users to add up to 6 images in a collage format. Users can now also create a photo into a sticker, enabling users to be more creative with their stories.