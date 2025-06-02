How to add music to WhatsApp status: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp has introduced some new updates and features to how we upload status within the app. One of the attractive features of WhatsApp status is the new audio feature, where users can take advantage of adding Instagram-like music to photos and videos. This addition will make the status more engaging and intuitive, similar to how we post short stories on the Instagram and Facebook apps. Therefore, if you frequently upload status on the WhatsApp app, then we have curated a detailed guide on how to add music to photos and video updates. Know how to add Instagram-like music to WhatsApp status.(WhatsApp)

How to add music to WhatsApp status updates

Step 1: Go to the “Updates” section on WhatsApp

Step 2: Click on the Add status option and select the image or video you want to upload

Step 3: Now, click on the music icon placed on top of the screen

Step 4: You can select any music from the library or write the artist or music name in the search bar

Step 5: After selecting the song, you will be provided with a slider interface to select the portion of the song.

Step 6: Now, preview the song and click on “done”

Step 7: If everything stands as per your liking, then simply tap on the send button to upload the status.

Note that for photo updates, users can add up to 15 seconds of music. Whereas, for videos, users can go up to the length of the video or up to 60 seconds long. WhatsApp also ensures that the status updates are end-to-end encrypted, as are messages, calls, or video chats. The status update with music will have a 24-hour limit and will disappear automatically. Reportedly, the feature has started to roll out to both Android and iOS devices globally.

WhatsApp status: What’s new?

Apart from music support for WhatsApp status, the company has also rolled out other new features. This includes a new layout feature which enables users to add up to 6 images in a collage format. Users can now also create a photo into a sticker, enabling users to be more creative with their stories.

