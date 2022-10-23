How to click dazzling Diwali pictures on your smartphones? Follow these tips

Diwali is a festival of lights and you certainly want to capture the glitters and share it with others as festive greetings. Although it needs some skill to photograph good pictures of the celebration, by following certain tips you can click mesmerising photos even with a modest smartphone camera.

Set up your frame

It’s important to frame your shot when taking a picture. Adjust the focus to the flame in order to click a illuminated diya. Similar to this, it is best to compose the frame first while taking pictures of blazing firecrackers. Keep your smartphone as stable as you can. A tripod can be used for stability if necessary.

Increase exposure

The amount of light that passes through your camera’s sensor and generates visual information over time is called exposure. It could be a fraction of a second or several hours.

To take effective Diwali pictures, experiment with the device’s exposure. You can do it manually or with the help of third-party applications like Long Exposure Camera 2, which can adjust it for you automatically.

Adjust shutter speed

Shutter speed, ISO, and aperture are a crucial trio for adjusting exposure in photography. Shutter speed is specifically responsible for altering the brightness of your photograph and producing dramatic effects by either stopping motion or blurring it.

The ‘Pro mode’ feature on the smartphone allows users to manually adjust these settings.

Select the proper brightness settings.

Most smartphones let you manually adjust brightness when taking pictures. To make the most of it, make sure the room is properly illuminated. Particularly during Diwali, it is best to keep the light on the dim side. Once you’ve taken a picture, you can edit it or add filters.

The Diwali celebrations often start after dusk. Avoid using flash while taking night time shots since it washes the colours out of the images. Use your device’s night mode instead. The mode has a tendency to brighten the image without removing its original colours. For better-lit photographs, enable HDR functionality on your smartphone.

