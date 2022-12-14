Home / Technology / How to connect your Apple AirPods to Android devices? Follow these steps

How to connect your Apple AirPods to Android devices? Follow these steps

technology
Published on Dec 14, 2022 02:35 PM IST

Apple has designed devices like AirPods which can be connected to any Bluetooth device including Android smartphones.

Apple users can connect AirPods to Android phones.(Pexels)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

If you thought Apple AirPods are compatible only with iPhones, you are mistaken. The technology giant has designed these devices which can be connected to any Bluetooth device including Android smartphones. In case you wish to connect to them, follow these steps:

STEP 1: On your Android smartphone or other device, tap Bluetooth Settings option.

STEP 2: Enable Bluetooth and select ‘Pair A New Device’. Now, press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case. You need to wait for about five seconds until the status light begins to flash white while the device remains in the charging case.

STEP 3: On the Available Devices section of your Android phone, you can see AirPods Pro. Tap on the name and select the Pair option from the menu.

In another development, Apple will allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads in the European Union by late next year, Bloomberg reported. Although the move might threaten the Cupertino-based giant's service business, its rivals will have to overcome the challenges to convince consumers to leave the security of using Apple's own app store.

Apple's planned change could boost Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and other rivals. The Apple users can install apps without using the brand's store. But it is not known whether the iPhone maker will comply with other provisions of the European Union law including payments systems as a bypass of its payment tool would threaten billions of dollars in revenue.

According to the report, the European Union's Digital Marketing Act is expected to be enforced in mid-2024. It requires big tech giants to open their systems to competitors for increasing consumer choices. The law says the big tech firms face fines of up to 10 per cent annual global revenue for violations.

