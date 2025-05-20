How to control your iPhone camera remotely and without using extra gear

Want to take photos without holding your iPhone? Discover easy ways to control your camera remotely and capture the perfect shot every time.
Taking photos with your iPhone can be tricky when you want to avoid shaking the device or include yourself in the shot. Whether your phone is on a tripod or you want to be part of a group photo without holding the phone, remote control options can help. You do not need special equipment to do this, and there are multiple ways to trigger your iPhone’s shutter button remotely. Here are some simple ways to help you control your iPhone camera from a distance and without using extra gadgets.
Use Voice Control to Take a Photo
If you don’t have an Apple Watch, you can still control your iPhone camera remotely using Voice Control. This feature allows you to activate the shutter by voice commands, which makes it easier to take pictures without touching the device. Follow these steps:
Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
Scroll down and tap on Accessibility.
Tap Voice Control.
Turn on the switch next to Voice Control to enable it. You will see an icon at the top of your screen showing that Voice Control is active.
Open the Camera app and position your shot.
When ready, say “Turn up the volume” to take the picture remotely. This command works because the volume buttons trigger the camera shutter.
After taking your photos, return to Settings > Accessibility > Voice Control and turn off Voice Control if you no longer need it.
In short, you can take sharp photos with your iPhone remotely using any of these methods without needing extra equipment or complex setups. These tricks will also make it easier for you to capture moments, whether you are alone, with friends, or using a tripod.