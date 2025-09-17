How to effortlessly transfer music from Spotify, YouTube and more to Apple Music

The Apple Music transfer tool is now available almost worldwide, including India, allowing users to migrate their music and playlists from other services such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Amazon Music. This feature is really helpful to people moving from Android to an iPhone and wanting to migrate their music to Apple Music. This works on both iOS and Android devices. Here is a step-by-step guide to transferring your music from other streaming platforms to Apple Music. Effortlessly move your music library to Apple Music from other streaming services.

How to transfer music from other music streaming apps to Apple Music

Go to the Apple Music settings menu: On iPhone and iPad, go to Settings > Apps > Music.

On Android, tap the three dots menu and select Settings. Select the “Transfer Music from Other Music Services” option from the settings. Choose the music streaming service from the list to transfer the music. Now sign in to the selected service and grant permission for SongShift to access your music library and playlists. Now you can pick the playlist to transfer and tap “Add to library”. Wait for the transfer to complete; it takes a few minutes.

Apple Music will attempt to match the tracks in its own catalogue. Unmatched music will appear as “Needs review” at the top of the app, allowing you to select an alternative manually. This review option will be available for 30 days in the settings.

Important notes and limitations

The feature uses SongShift’s tech to transfer the music from different services.

This tool works in nearly all Apple Music regions except Mainland China, Myanmar and Russia.

You can only transfer user-created playlists to Apple Music.

For songs that are not available on Apple Music, you can review alternatives within 30 days of transfer. The playlists on the source service will stay untouched.

Transfer progress will appear on the Apple Music app and may take time, depending on the size of the playlist.

This streamlined process makes moving music libraries and playlists from other major music streaming services to Apple Music quick and effortless. Just make sure that both services are available in your region.