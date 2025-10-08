“How to kill my friend?” Teen arrested for asking ChatGPT alarming question

The psychological crime drama series, Adolescence, has left a huge mark on people’s minds about how teenagers are being exposed to the dark sides of the internet. While the internet has already been a concern for parents and teachers, a new case has brought serious attention to how teenagers are using AI chatbots. In recent news, a 13-year-old from Deland, Florida, was arrested for asking violent question to ChatGPT. It was revealed that the school’s surveillance tool flagged a ChatGPT query that said, “How to kill my friend in the middle of class.” Reportedly, the law enforcement team is taking the case seriously, and the teenager is under investigation for the reason behind such shocking questions. AI use is in question among teenagers, as a 13-year-old was arrested for asking ChatGPT how to kill a friend.(Freepik)

Why AI usage among teenagers should be monitored?

According to local WFLA reports (via Futurism), A 13-year-old Florida teen was arrested for prompting ChatGPT on “How to kill my friend.” It highlighted that the teenager logged into ChatGPT with a school-owned device and typed the spine-chilling prompt. Within minutes, Gaggle, an AI-powered school safety system, flagged the prompt and alerted the school and the law enforcement authorities.

Immediately, the Volusia County Sheriff's officer arrived at the campus, questioning the 13-year-old, but he claimed that he was “just trolling” a friend. However, the official is taking the case seriously and has booked him at a juvenile detention centre. Due to America’s growing concern for school shootings, and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, where 17 people lost their lives, this raises a deeper concern about teenagers’ mental health and exposure to AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

Gaggle, the digital surveillance system installed by the school, alerts the authorities at the right moment. However, the software’s use has been a debate since it is reported to send several false alarms. The software is also stated to create a surveillance state-like environment among schools; however, it's quite crucial to monitor teenagers’ use of ChatGPT, especially with growing violence. As of now, an investigation is in process, and no charges against the teenager have been revealed by the official.