How to run Windows 11 on Mac devices?

Microsoft, in collaboration with Parallels Desktop maker Alludo, released Windows 11 for Apple's M1 and M2-powered MacBook models, allowing Mac users to access its applications virtually.

With this, Parallel Desktop 18 users are authorised to run Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 without using Boot Camp or creating partitions. ARM, which stands for Advanced RISC Machine, is a computer processor architecture that competes with x86, the current leading standard. Arm-based version of Windows runs on computers powered by Arm processors, as opposed to the more common x86 chips provided by Intel and AMD. (ALSO READ: How to factory reset your Windows 11 computer? Here's step-by-step guide)

Which Apple devices are supported?

According to the official statement, Parallels Desktop for Mac supports the latest Mac models that are powered by Apple chipsets. The list includes MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio models powered by M1 and M2 series chips.

Issues while running a Windows 11 Arm-based device

1. Drivers for hardware, games, and apps will only work on a Windows 11 Arm-based PC.

2. Peripherals and devices will only function if the drivers on which they rely are included in Windows 11, or if the hardware developer has released Arm64 drivers for the device. (ALSO READ: Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘very bullish on India’, confirms opening retail store)

3. Some games will not work.

4. Apps that customise the Windows experience may encounter issues. Some input method editors (IMEs), assistive technologies, and cloud storage apps are included.

5. You won't be able to install third-party antivirus software on a Windows 11 Arm-based PC unless it was specifically designed or updated for an Arm-based PC.

6. Windows Fax and Scan are inoperable.