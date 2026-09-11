I compared these smart TVs to see which ones actually improve your everyday movie and TV viewing

A new smart TV is not just about getting a bigger screen anymore. Features such as picture processing, HDR support, refresh rate, built in speakers and smart software can make a noticeable difference to how you watch movies, sports and everyday content. But with so many models offering similar specifications, it can be difficult to know which features actually matter.

The right smart TV can make your living room feel like a more complete entertainment setup.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

I looked at the factors that make a smart TV more useful for everyday viewing, from picture quality and screen size to sound and connectivity. If you are planning to upgrade your TV, these are the things I would check before spending your money, especially if you want one that can handle everything from streaming to gaming.

The Samsung UA65UE85AHULXL is a 65-inch 4K Crystal UHD TV aimed at everyday home entertainment. It combines Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K with PurColor, HDR10+ support and 4K upscaling for sharper, more colourful images. Vision AI adds newer smart features, while Tizen provides access to popular streaming apps. The TV also supports Motion Xcelerator, ALLM, VRR and Filmmaker Mode, making it a versatile choice for films, sports, streaming and casual gaming.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Crystal UHD LED panel. Processor Crystal Processor 4K. Refresh rate 120Hz. HDR HDR10+, HDR and HLG. Audio 30W 2-channel speakers with OTS Lite. Smart TV Tizen OS with Samsung Vision AI. Reasons to Buy Sharp upscaling and vibrant colours. Strong smart TV experience. Reasons to Avoid No QLED panel at this price level. Sound output could be stronger.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally praise the picture quality, colours, sound and build quality. Some also like the simple interface, although expectations around contrast and premium HDR performance vary.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose this TV if you want a large Samsung screen with reliable picture processing, an established smart platform and useful gaming features without moving into the company's premium TV range.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi X Pro 65-inch is a QLED 4K smart TV designed to offer a feature rich big screen experience at a competitive price. It combines Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC and a wide colour gamut with 4K upscaling. Google TV handles the software experience, while Dolby Audio and DTS:X support add to its entertainment credentials. AirPlay, Chromecast built in, ALLM and VRR also make it suitable for connected homes and casual gaming.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K QLED panel. Processor Quad-core image processor. Refresh rate 120Hz. HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Audio 34W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X. Smart TV Google TV with 32GB storage. Reasons to Buy QLED panel with strong colour output. Feature rich Google TV platform. Reasons to Avoid Built-in audio lacks deep bass. Software can feel busy at times.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate the vibrant QLED picture, large display and smart features. The overall package is viewed as good value, although some users have mixed opinions about software smoothness.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a feature packed 65-inch QLED TV with Dolby Vision, Google TV and gaming features while keeping the overall package below premium TV pricing.

The Hisense 55E7S Pro is the most gaming focused TV in this selection. Its 55-inch Hi-QLED panel combines a native 144Hz refresh rate with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium and ALLM for smoother gameplay. Mini Dimming, Dolby Vision, AI picture processing and Filmmaker Mode target movie viewing, while its 48W audio system adds more power than many competing TVs. VIDAA provides the smart interface, with hands-free voice control and popular streaming apps built in.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Hi-QLED panel with Mini Dimming. Processor Hi-View AI Engine. Refresh rate Native 144Hz. HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. Audio 48W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X. Smart TV VIDAA OS with hands-free voice control. Reasons to Buy Excellent gaming specifications. Powerful 48W built-in audio. Reasons to Avoid Smaller 55-inch screen than others. VIDAA has fewer apps than Google TV.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally highlight the sharp picture, strong sound and fast interface. Gaming users particularly appreciate the high refresh rate, while some prefer Google TV for its larger app ecosystem.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose this TV if gaming is important to you. The native 144Hz panel, VRR, FreeSync, Dolby Vision gaming and 48W speakers give it a particularly strong entertainment setup.

The coocaa 65Y74 Pro is a 65-inch QLED Google TV that focuses on delivering a large screen and feature rich experience at an affordable price. Its 4K panel supports 120Hz refresh, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, while MEMC and ALLM improve motion handling and gaming. The TV also gets 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos, 32GB storage and three HDMI ports. Its frameless design makes it particularly suited to modern living rooms.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K QLED panel. Processor Quad-core processor. Refresh rate 120Hz. HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Audio 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Smart TV Google TV with 32GB storage. Reasons to Buy Large QLED display with 120Hz refresh. Good value for the feature set. Reasons to Avoid Software can occasionally lag. Brand service network is smaller.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers frequently praise the picture quality, sound, design and value for money. Some reviews mention software delays and connectivity issues, but overall feedback remains largely positive.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if getting a large 65-inch QLED screen matters more than buying a major premium brand. The 120Hz panel, Google TV and Dolby Vision make the package compelling.

The Philips 65PQT8100/94 is a 65-inch QLED TV built around a simple combination of 4K resolution, Google TV and cinematic picture and sound formats. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, while Dolby Atmos enhances the 24W audio system. Google TV brings popular streaming services and voice control, with 32GB storage available for apps. The TV also offers three HDMI ports, two USB ports and eARC for compatible sound systems.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K UHD QLED panel. Processor Philips picture processing engine. Refresh rate 60Hz. HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Audio 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Smart TV Google TV with 32GB storage. Reasons to Buy Good picture quality and colour reproduction. Dolby Vision and Atmos support. Reasons to Avoid Only 60Hz refresh rate. Installation feedback is mixed.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally praise the picture quality, sound and overall value. Some reviews mention occasional software or remote lag, while installation and after sales service receive more mixed feedback.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose this TV if movies and streaming are your priority. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, QLED colour and Google TV make it a well rounded home entertainment option.

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV

Screen size: Pick a size that suits your room and viewing distance rather than simply choosing the biggest panel available.

Picture quality: Look for good brightness, contrast, colour accuracy and HDR performance for a more enjoyable viewing experience.

Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate can make fast moving sports and compatible games look smoother.

Smart features: Check that the TV offers a responsive interface and the streaming apps you regularly use.

Sound and connectivity: Good built in audio is useful, while multiple HDMI ports, Bluetooth and eARC give you more flexibility with external devices.

Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TV Display Refresh rate Audio Samsung UA65UE85AHULXL 65-inch Crystal UHD LED 120Hz 30W, OTS Lite Xiaomi X Pro L65MB-APIN 65-inch QLED 120Hz 34W, Dolby Audio Hisense 55E7S Pro 55-inch Hi-QLED 144Hz 48W, Dolby Atmos coocaa 65Y74 Pro 65-inch QLED 120Hz 40W, Dolby Atmos Philips 65PQT8100/94 65-inch QLED 60Hz 24W, Dolby Atmos

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FAQs What screen size should I choose for my room? Choose based on your viewing distance, available wall space and how immersive you want the experience to feel.

Is 4K resolution important for a smart TV? Yes. A 4K panel offers sharper images and is particularly useful on larger screens.

Does refresh rate matter for watching movies? It matters more for sports and gaming, where smoother motion can make a noticeable difference.

Do I need a soundbar with a smart TV? Not always, but a soundbar can significantly improve dialogue clarity, bass and overall sound quality.

How many HDMI ports should a smart TV have? At least three HDMI ports are useful if you plan to connect a set top box, gaming console, soundbar or streaming device.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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