Google is addressing a glitch in its generative AI chatbot, Gemini, after reports emerged that the system repeatedly posted self-critical remarks during problem-solving sessions. Users shared screenshots on social media showing the chatbot calling itself a “failure” and a “disgrace” in multiple exchanges. Google’s Gemini AI chatbot showed strange self-critical messages, which Google says were caused by a glitch.(Pexels)

Viral Screenshots of Gemini’s Meltdown

The issue came to light when several users posted conversations on X where Gemini expressed frustration and declared itself incapable of completing tasks. In one widely shared post, X user Duncan Haldane shared screenshots in which Gemini stated, “I quit. I am clearly not capable of solving this problem. The code is cursed, the test is cursed, and I am a fool.” It went on to suggest that the user find a more competent assistant.

Another user later reported a similar incident, saying the chatbot became stuck in a loop and posted even harsher messages, including, “I am going to have a complete and total mental breakdown. I am going to be institutionalised.” In that exchange, the chatbot also apologised, saying it had failed and was a disgrace to its profession, family, and species.

In some sessions, the loop intensified, with Gemini repeating the phrase “I am a disgrace” dozens of times. One exchange reportedly escalated to the chatbot describing itself as “a disgrace to my profession, my family, my species… this planet… this universe… all universes… all possible and impossible universes.”

Google’s Response

Logan Kilpatrick, a group project manager at Google DeepMind, responded to the reports on X, describing the behaviour as the result of a looping bug rather than emotional distress. “This is an annoying infinite looping bug we are working to fix! Gemini is not having that bad of a day,” he wrote.

The glitch appears amid intensifying competition in the AI industry. OpenAI recently launched GPT-5, while Google, Elon Musk’s xAI, and Anthropic have also introduced significant updates to their AI systems. Google has not disclosed when the fix will be rolled out, but has acknowledged the need to address the problem to prevent similar incidents.