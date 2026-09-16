I switched to a fully automatic washing machine: Here’s what changed

Washing machines have been making doing laundry easier for decades now. More specifically, semi-automatic washing machines have been a part of Indian homes for a long time now. This is why when I moved out of my home, the first washing machine that I got for myself was a semi-automatic washing machine. At the time, it seemed familiar, something that we have all grown up watching in our homes, and it also appeared to do a decent job at cleaning all the clothes. But recently, I decided to switch from an semi-automatic to a fully automatic washing machine.

Fully automatic vs semi automatic washing machines. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

I mainly expected to save a little time. But after using it regularly for almost a month, I realised that it changed my entire laundry routine in a good wat. Earlier, doing a load meant filling the tub, keeping an eye on the wash cycle, draining the water and then moving wet clothes for rinsing and spinning. It also meant cleaning at least one batch of clothes in the water in which the previous batch was cleaned. It was manageable, but it always felt like a chore that needed my constant attention.

But after switching to a fully automatic washing machine it changed in a way that made doing laundry a lot easier and more efficient. I now sort the clothes, add detergent, select the wash programme and leave the machine to do its job. I can start a load while preparing breakfast, working or handling other household tasks without having to keep checking on it. Even small things, like not having to lift a heavy bundle of soaking-wet clothes from one tub to another, have made laundry noticeably easier.

I’ve also become more organised about laundry. I can separate everyday clothes, towels and delicate fabrics and choose suitable cycles instead of using the same setting for everything. I’ve also noticed other smaller changes. Clothes come out with less water after the spin cycle, so they dry faster. The intelligent wash program available on my fully automatic washing means that I save up on the I’m more comfortable washing delicate clothes in the appliance rather than sending for dry cleaning each time because I can choose an appropriate programme.

That said, the switch isn't entirely about convenience. Fully automatic machines generally cost more upfront than semi-automatic models. They also use different amounts of water depending on the type, and require you to understand programmes and settings to get the best results. After switching from a semi-automatic to a fully automatic washing machine, here’s what actually changed in my laundry routine and what you should know before making the switch yourself.

What changed in my laundry routine after switching to a full-automatic washing machine

- There is less manual intervention required on my part.

- I don't need to transfer wet clothes between tubs.

- Wash-cycle selection happens easily and automatically.

- Spinning is better and more efficient.

- I don't need to spend extra time monitoring each load.

What buyers in similar situations should know

- Check the machine’s capacity, wash programmes, water usage, spin speed, installation requirements before buying.

- Check whether a fully automatic model fits your household’s laundry volume and daily routine.

Top load fully automatic washing machine vs semi automatic washing machine: Why you should buy them

The choice between a top-load fully automatic and a semi-automatic washing machine ultimately comes down to how much of the laundry process you want the machine to handle. A semi-automatic can make sense if you want a simpler, often more affordable setup and don’t mind being involved in the wash-and-rinse process. A top-load fully automatic, on the other hand, is designed to take over most of the work once you load the clothes and select a programme.

Top load fully automatic washing machines are better suited to busy households where convenience and reduced manual intervention matter. Buyers should choose this washing machine if they want to load the clothes, select a cycle and walk away without manually transferring wet clothes between tubs.

Semi-automatic washing machines are easier to operate and can be useful where water availability or budget is a concern. Buyers who are comfortable moving clothes between the wash and spin tubs and want greater manual control over the process should pick this option.

Front-load fully automatic vs semi-automatic washing machine: Why you should buy them

Choosing between a front-load fully automatic and a semi-automatic washing machine ultimately comes down to how much convenience, space and manual involvement you are willing to trade for your budget. A front-load machine is designed for a hands-off laundry experience. It is also more efficient in terms of water usage and cleaning the clothes, while a semi-automatic model keeps more of the process in your hands. Here are the key reasons to consider each:

Front-load fully automatic washing machines are best suited for buyers who want a convenient, largely hands-free washing experience. It is also generally a better fit for frequent laundry, limited floor space and households looking for more specialised wash programmes.

Semi-automatic washing machine, on the other hand, makes sense for buyers looking for a more affordable option who don't mind manual intervention.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen semi automatic and fully automatic washing machines and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their drum, cleaning technology, efficiency and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a fully automatic washing machine in India Is a fully automatic washing machine better than a semi-automatic washing machine? A fully automatic washing machine offers greater convenience because it handles washing, rinsing and spinning in a single cycle. A semi-automatic machine generally costs less but requires manual transfer of clothes between tubs.

Which is better: front-load or top-load fully automatic washing machine? Front-load washing machines generally offer efficient water usage and advanced wash programmes, while top-load models are typically easier to load and can offer lower upfront prices.

Does an inverter motor matter in a fully automatic washing machine? Yes, an inverter motor can adjust its operation according to the laundry load and may help reduce noise, energy consumption and motor wear. However, actual savings depend on the model, programme and usage patterns.

Which washing machine consumes less water: front-load or top-load? Front-load washing machines generally use less water because they tumble clothes rather than fully immersing them.

What are the disadvantages of buying a fully automatic washing machine? Potential disadvantages include a higher upfront cost than many semi-automatic models, dependence on an adequate water supply, repair costs and the need for regular maintenance.

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