I tested smart security cameras for home protection — These are the ones worth buying in 2026

Out security demands have changed drastically in the past couple of years. Earlier, most people used to install a security camera outside their homes to protect it from intruders and unwanted people. But now, homeowners, in addition to installing outdoor security cameras, also install a security camera inside their homes in order to keep a check on their pets, their aging parents and their kids. These indoor security cameras not only tell about the well being of their family members at home, but they also enable them to give active feedback without needing to call separately. But here's a thing, securing your home is not as simple as installing security cameras indoors and outdoors.

These security cameras come with IP66 weather protection. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Most security cameras available in the market these days look great on paper, but in practice, half of them bombard your phone with useless notifications. The other half lock basic features like setting custom motion zones or recording short clips behind monthly subscriptions. This, in turn, makes ensuring security of your home a practical nightmare.

To save you the time and the hassle of getting the right device, I filtered through the clutter and evaluated at least a dozen home security cameras on factors such as video clarity, night vision reliability, talk back feature, reliability and ease of use. Here are the ones that I would recommend buying in 2026.

Best security cameras for Indian homes

This outdoor security camera comes with a weather-resistant design and motorised 360° pan with 96° tilt, which ensures wider area coverage without blind spots. It gets a 4MP Quad HD sensor camera that captures sharp footage, while Full-Color Night Vision uses built-in white LEDs to retain colour details even after dark. It also supports AI-powered human detection, motion tracking, two-way audio, and a built-in siren for proactive security. This security camera is compatibility with Google Home and Alexa.

Specifications Camera Resolution 4MP Quad HD (2560 × 1440) Field of View 108° Diagonal, 91.3° Horizontal Night Vision Full-Color Night Vision with White LEDs, IR Night Vision up to 15m Two-Way Talk Back Yes (Built-in microphone and speaker) Storage Space microSD card support up to 256GB, Cloud Recording Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Google Home, Amazon Alexa Special Features Human Detection, Motion Tracking, Sound Detection, Built-in Siren, Cry Detection, CTC Cyber Secure Technology, IP65 Weather Resistance Reasons to Buy Excellent camera Good night vision Reasons to Avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the camera's clear 4MP video output, colour night vision, and extensive pan-and-tilt coverage. However, the video output has received mixed reactions.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its camera and night vision feature.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The outdoor security camera comes with IP66 rating, which makes it weatherproof. It is equipped with a 3MP sensor, which captures sharp footage with enhanced detail for improved identification. It also gets a Full-Color Night Vision feature that uses integrated spotlights to maintain vibrant, true-to-life colours in low-light conditions, while the infrared mode ensures visibility even in complete darkness. It also gets AI-powered human and vehicle detection features that helps minimise false alerts. Additionally, it comes with a two-way talk feature that allows real-time communication with visitors.

Specifications Camera Resolution 3MP Quad HD (2304 × 1296) Field of View 110° Wide-Angle Lens Night Vision Full-Color Night Vision with Spotlight, Infrared Night Vision up to 30 metres Two-Way Talk Back Yes Storage Space microSD card support up to 256GB, Cloud Recording Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Human & Vehicle Detection, Active Deterrence with Spotlight & Siren, Motion Detection, Weatherproof IP66 Design, Smart Notifications, Alexa Support Reasons to Buy Excellent daytime clarity Easy to install AI human detection feature works well Reasons to Avoid Cloud storage requires a separate subscription

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its video quality, reliable colour night vision, and accurate AI-powered human detection. Many customers find the installation process straightforward and praise the Qubo app for its user-friendly interface.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its clarity and ease of use.

This outdoor security camera comes with IP66-rated weatherproof body and a 4MP sensor that is capable of recording 2K footage. It gets Colour Night Vision, which is powered by dual spotlights. This feature preserves colours after sunset and makes it easier to identify faces, vehicles, and objects. It also gets an AI-powered person detection feature, an automatic intruder alarm with spotlight and siren, and two-way talk feature. The camera supports app control and cloud recording, allowing users to monitor their property remotely.

Specifications Camera Resolution 4MP (1440p / 2K Quad HD) Field of View 130° Ultra-Wide Coverage Night Vision Color Night Vision with Dual Spotlights Two-Way Talk Back Yes Storage Space Cloud Recording, microSD support up to 1TB Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Person Detection, Automatic Intruder Alarm (Spotlight + Siren), 10x Digital Zoom, Google Assistant & Alexa Support, IP66 Weatherproof, App Control Reasons to Buy Excellent clarity Good motion detection Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality, with clear video and excellent resolution, and appreciate its value for money as an enhanced home security solution. The camera is easy to install and set up, with excellent motion detection that sends push alerts, and one customer notes it works well in low light conditions.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its clarity and ease of use.

This indoor security camera comes with 4MP Quad HD camera that captures sharp and detailed footage, while Full-Color Night Vision uses built-in white LEDs to deliver vibrant colours in low-light conditions. It comes with AI-powered human detection, two-way audio, and motion alerts features for accurate surveillance. It also gets cloud and local storage support along with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.

Specifications Camera Resolution 4MP Quad HD (2560 × 1440) Field of View 108° Diagonal, 91° Horizontal Night Vision Full-Color Night Vision with White LEDs, IR Night Vision up to 30 metres Two-Way Talk Back Yes Storage Space Cloud Recording, microSD support up to 1TB Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Human Detection, Motion Detection, Sound Detection, Built-in Siren, Full-Color Night Vision, IP66 Weatherproof, Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa Support Reasons to Buy Easy to setup Good video quality Good two-way communication Reasons to Avoid Average night vision

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality, with good video quality and two-way communication feature. However, night-vision feature has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its clarity and ease of use.

Theis indoor security camera comes with a 3MP Quad HD camera that delivers sharp and detailed videos. It gets a Colour Night Vision feature with integrated spotlights that ensures true-to-life colours even after sunset. This camera also gets AI-based human detection, auto motion tracking, two-way communication, and an active siren features that help enhance home security. Additional features include support for Alexa, Google Assistant, cloud recording.

Specifications Camera Resolution 3MP Quad HD (2304 × 1296) Field of View 110° Wide-Angle Lens Night Vision Full-Color Night Vision with White LEDs, IR Night Vision up to 30 metres Two-Way Talk Back Yes Storage Space Cloud Recording, microSD support up to 1TB Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Human Detection, Auto Motion Tracking, Intruder Alarm with Siren, Colour Night Vision, IP66 Weatherproof, Motion Alerts, Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa Support Reasons to Buy Good camera quality Good image quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average reliability

Specifications Camera Resolution 3MP Quad HD (2304 × 1296) Field of View 110° Wide-Angle Lens Night Vision Full-Color Night Vision with White LEDs, IR Night Vision up to 30 metres Two-Way Talk Back Yes Storage Space Cloud Recording, microSD support up to 1TB Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Human Detection, Auto Motion Tracking, Intruder Alarm with Siren, Colour Night Vision, IP66 Weatherproof, Motion Alerts, Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa Support Reasons to Buy Good camera quality Good image quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be a high-quality solution with clear picture quality and consider it worth the money. The setup process is simple.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its image and video clarity and ease of use.

This indoor is equipped with a 3MP Quad HD sensor camera that captures sharp and detailed videos, while its Colour Night Vision feature ensures more accurate colours and better visibility in dimly lit environments. It also gets a 360° horizontal rotation feature along with an AI-powered person detection feature that minimizes blind spots and improves accuracy. Additional features include auto motion tracking, two-way talk, privacy mode, cloud recording, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Specifications Camera Resolution 3MP Quad HD (2304 × 1296) Field of View 110° Wide-Angle Lens Night Vision 360° Pan, 110° Tilt Coverage Two-Way Talk Back Yes Storage Space Cloud Recording, microSD support up to 1TB Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Person Detection, Auto Motion Tracking, Privacy Mode, 360° Pan & Tilt, Cry Detection, Alexa & Google Assistant Support, App Control Reasons to Buy Good image quality Good motion detection Great night vision Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality with clear picture and high resolution, and appreciate its ease of setup and use. The motion detection system captures movements intelligently and sends notifications within seconds, while the night vision provides a clear view even in darkness.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its image and video clarity, night vision and ease of use.

Top 3 features of the best security cameras for Indian homes

NAME TYPE CAMERA FIELD OF VIEW CP PLUS 4MP Quad HD CCTV Camera CP-Z45Q Outdoor 4MP 108° Diagonal, 91.3° Horizontal Trueview 3MP 4G Mini T18291SF Outdoor 3MP 110° Wide-Angle Lens Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 4MP Outdoor 4MP 130° Ultra-Wide Coverage CP PLUS 4MP Quad HD CCTV Camera CP-E45Q Indoor 4MP 108° Diagonal, 91° Horizontal Godrej 3MP EVE Pro 3 CCTV Camera Indoor 3MP 110° Wide-Angle Lens Qubo Smart Cam 360° 3MP Indoor 3MP 360° Pan, 110° Tilt Coverage

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of security cameras including indoor and outdoor models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over a dozen smart security cameras and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their image and video technology, night vision feature, and AI-based features and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying best security cameras for Indian homes Is a Wi-Fi security camera better than a wired CCTV camera? Wi-Fi security cameras are easier to install, offer remote access through smartphone apps, and are suitable for most homes.

What camera resolution should I choose for home security? A minimum of 1080p Full HD is recommended, but 2K (3MP) or 4MP cameras offer sharper images, making it easier to identify faces, vehicle number plates, and other important details.

What is colour night vision, and is it worth buying? It helps identify clothing colours, vehicle colours, and facial details more accurately, making it a valuable feature for outdoor security cameras.

How much storage do I need for a home security camera? Most smart cameras support microSD cards up to 128GB or 256GB, while some premium models also offer cloud storage.

Are AI-powered security cameras better than standard motion detection cameras? AI-enabled cameras can distinguish between people, pets, and vehicles, significantly reducing false alerts caused by moving trees, rain, or insects. This makes notifications more accurate and useful for daily monitoring.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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