I tested smart security cameras for home protection — These are the ones worth buying in 2026

Out security demands have changed drastically in the past couple of years. Earlier, most people used to install a security camera outside their homes to protect it from intruders and unwanted people. But now, homeowners, in addition to installing outdoor security cameras, also install a security camera inside their homes in order to keep a check on their pets, their aging parents and their kids. These indoor security cameras not only tell about the well being of their family members at home, but they also enable them to give active feedback without needing to call separately. But here's a thing, securing your home is not as simple as installing security cameras indoors and outdoors.
Most security cameras available in the market these days look great on paper, but in practice, half of them bombard your phone with useless notifications. The other half lock basic features like setting custom motion zones or recording short clips behind monthly subscriptions. This, in turn, makes ensuring security of your home a practical nightmare.
To save you the time and the hassle of getting the right device, I filtered through the clutter and evaluated at least a dozen home security cameras on factors such as video clarity, night vision reliability, talk back feature, reliability and ease of use. Here are the ones that I would recommend buying in 2026.
Best security cameras for Indian homes
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This outdoor security camera comes with a weather-resistant design and motorised 360° pan with 96° tilt, which ensures wider area coverage without blind spots. It gets a 4MP Quad HD sensor camera that captures sharp footage, while Full-Color Night Vision uses built-in white LEDs to retain colour details even after dark. It also supports AI-powered human detection, motion tracking, two-way audio, and a built-in siren for proactive security. This security camera is compatibility with Google Home and Alexa.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent camera
Good night vision
Reasons to Avoid
Average reliability
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the camera's clear 4MP video output, colour night vision, and extensive pan-and-tilt coverage. However, the video output has received mixed reactions.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this security camera for its camera and night vision feature.
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The outdoor security camera comes with IP66 rating, which makes it weatherproof. It is equipped with a 3MP sensor, which captures sharp footage with enhanced detail for improved identification. It also gets a Full-Color Night Vision feature that uses integrated spotlights to maintain vibrant, true-to-life colours in low-light conditions, while the infrared mode ensures visibility even in complete darkness. It also gets AI-powered human and vehicle detection features that helps minimise false alerts. Additionally, it comes with a two-way talk feature that allows real-time communication with visitors.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent daytime clarity
Easy to install
AI human detection feature works well
Reasons to Avoid
Cloud storage requires a separate subscription
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its video quality, reliable colour night vision, and accurate AI-powered human detection. Many customers find the installation process straightforward and praise the Qubo app for its user-friendly interface.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this security camera for its clarity and ease of use.
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This outdoor security camera comes with IP66-rated weatherproof body and a 4MP sensor that is capable of recording 2K footage. It gets Colour Night Vision, which is powered by dual spotlights. This feature preserves colours after sunset and makes it easier to identify faces, vehicles, and objects. It also gets an AI-powered person detection feature, an automatic intruder alarm with spotlight and siren, and two-way talk feature. The camera supports app control and cloud recording, allowing users to monitor their property remotely.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent clarity
Good motion detection
Value for money
Reasons to Avoid
Average connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality, with clear video and excellent resolution, and appreciate its value for money as an enhanced home security solution. The camera is easy to install and set up, with excellent motion detection that sends push alerts, and one customer notes it works well in low light conditions.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this security camera for its clarity and ease of use.
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This indoor security camera comes with 4MP Quad HD camera that captures sharp and detailed footage, while Full-Color Night Vision uses built-in white LEDs to deliver vibrant colours in low-light conditions. It comes with AI-powered human detection, two-way audio, and motion alerts features for accurate surveillance. It also gets cloud and local storage support along with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Easy to setup
Good video quality
Good two-way communication
Reasons to Avoid
Average night vision
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality, with good video quality and two-way communication feature. However, night-vision feature has received mixed feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this security camera for its clarity and ease of use.
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Theis indoor security camera comes with a 3MP Quad HD camera that delivers sharp and detailed videos. It gets a Colour Night Vision feature with integrated spotlights that ensures true-to-life colours even after sunset. This camera also gets AI-based human detection, auto motion tracking, two-way communication, and an active siren features that help enhance home security. Additional features include support for Alexa, Google Assistant, cloud recording.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good camera quality
Good image quality
Value for money
Reasons to Avoid
Average reliability
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good camera quality
Good image quality
Value for money
Reasons to Avoid
Average reliability
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the security camera to be a high-quality solution with clear picture quality and consider it worth the money. The setup process is simple.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this security camera for its image and video clarity and ease of use.
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This indoor is equipped with a 3MP Quad HD sensor camera that captures sharp and detailed videos, while its Colour Night Vision feature ensures more accurate colours and better visibility in dimly lit environments. It also gets a 360° horizontal rotation feature along with an AI-powered person detection feature that minimizes blind spots and improves accuracy. Additional features include auto motion tracking, two-way talk, privacy mode, cloud recording, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good image quality
Good motion detection
Great night vision
Reasons to Avoid
Average connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality with clear picture and high resolution, and appreciate its ease of setup and use. The motion detection system captures movements intelligently and sends notifications within seconds, while the night vision provides a clear view even in darkness.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this security camera for its image and video clarity, night vision and ease of use.
Top 3 features of the best security cameras for Indian homes
|NAME
|TYPE
|CAMERA
|FIELD OF VIEW
|CP PLUS 4MP Quad HD CCTV Camera CP-Z45Q
|Outdoor
|4MP
|108° Diagonal, 91.3° Horizontal
|Trueview 3MP 4G Mini T18291SF
|Outdoor
|3MP
|110° Wide-Angle Lens
|Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 4MP
|Outdoor
|4MP
|130° Ultra-Wide Coverage
|CP PLUS 4MP Quad HD CCTV Camera CP-E45Q
|Indoor
|4MP
|108° Diagonal, 91° Horizontal
|Godrej 3MP EVE Pro 3 CCTV Camera
|Indoor
|3MP
|110° Wide-Angle Lens
|Qubo Smart Cam 360° 3MP
|Indoor
|3MP
|360° Pan, 110° Tilt Coverage
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The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of security cameras including indoor and outdoor models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used over a dozen smart security cameras and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their image and video technology, night vision feature, and AI-based features and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
- Is a Wi-Fi security camera better than a wired CCTV camera?
Wi-Fi security cameras are easier to install, offer remote access through smartphone apps, and are suitable for most homes.
- What camera resolution should I choose for home security?
A minimum of 1080p Full HD is recommended, but 2K (3MP) or 4MP cameras offer sharper images, making it easier to identify faces, vehicle number plates, and other important details.
- What is colour night vision, and is it worth buying?
It helps identify clothing colours, vehicle colours, and facial details more accurately, making it a valuable feature for outdoor security cameras.
- How much storage do I need for a home security camera?
Most smart cameras support microSD cards up to 128GB or 256GB, while some premium models also offer cloud storage.
- Are AI-powered security cameras better than standard motion detection cameras?
AI-enabled cameras can distinguish between people, pets, and vehicles, significantly reducing false alerts caused by moving trees, rain, or insects. This makes notifications more accurate and useful for daily monitoring.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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