I took five noise-cancelling earbuds onboard to compare comfort, sound, battery and cabin-noise reduction

A flight is one of those situations where noise cancellation stops being a nice extra and becomes genuinely useful. Engine hum, conversations and cabin announcements can make music, podcasts or films harder to enjoy, especially during a long journey. But strong ANC is not the only thing that matters. I used five noise-cancelling earbuds from Sony, Bose, JBL, OnePlus and Oppo, looking at how they balance noise reduction with sound quality, comfort, battery life and connectivity. Some focus heavily on ANC, while others bring longer playback, better device switching or stronger call features into the mix. I have also included Amazon customer feedback because long-term reliability and fit can reveal issues that a specification sheet cannot.

Five noise-cancelling earbuds went through a flight test, covering cabin-noise reduction, sound quality, comfort, battery life and connectivity. (AI Generated)

The Sony WF-C710N is the relatively compact option here, making it easy to carry through an airport and wear for extended periods. Its digital noise cancellation uses dual microphones, while Ambient Sound mode lets you hear what is happening around you without removing the earbuds. Sony also includes DSEE and multipoint connectivity, while the battery is rated for up to 8.5 hours with noise-cancelling enabled.

Specifications Driver 5mm Noise cancellation Digital noise cancelling Battery Max. 8.5 hrs (NC ON) Bluetooth Bluetooth Specification Version 5.3 Water resistance IPX4 Multipoint Yes Reasons to Buy Compact design works well for long travel sessions Multipoint makes switching between phone and laptop easier Sony's sound tuning and DSEE add flexibility for everyday listening Reasons to Avoid Battery life with ANC is shorter than some alternatives here

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the WF-C710N for its sound quality and Sony's signature audio character. However, feedback is mixed on battery life, ANC, reliability, connectivity, comfort, fit and build quality, with some buyers reporting excellent experiences while others encounter issues across these areas.

Why should you choose this product?

The WF-C710N is a practical travel option if you want compact earbuds with multipoint connectivity and Sony's sound processing. It suits frequent flyers who value portability and balanced everyday performance alongside ANC.

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The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are built around noise cancellation, and that becomes particularly relevant on a flight. They offer Quiet and Aware listening modes, adjustable noise cancellation and a fit system with three sizes of ear tips and stability bands. Battery life is up to 8.5 hours per charge, while the wireless charging case can provide up to 31.5 hours of listening.

Specifications Noise cancellation Adjustable Noise Cancelling Battery Up to 8.5 hours Connectivity Bluetooth Water resistance IPX4 Multipoint Yes Charging USB-C, wireless charging case Reasons to Buy Strong ANC focus suits aircraft and other noisy environments Multiple ear-tip and stability-band options help with fit Multipoint connectivity is useful for switching between devices Reasons to Avoid Amazon feedback raises concerns about connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the sound quality and wide soundstage, with many considering the earbuds worth their price. However, connectivity and reliability receive significant criticism, including reports of Bluetooth problems and right-earbud failures. ANC, fit, comfort and battery life also receive mixed feedback from buyers.

Why should you choose this product?

The QuietComfort Earbuds put adjustable noise cancellation at the centre of the experience. They are worth considering for travellers who prioritise reducing surrounding noise and want a configurable fit for longer listening sessions.

The JBL Wave Buds 2 take a more straightforward approach, combining JBL Pure Bass sound with Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient modes. Its 8mm dynamic drivers are paired with four microphones, while multipoint connection helps when moving between devices. Battery life reaches up to 40 hours with ANC off, giving travellers plenty of headroom for shorter trips and stopovers.

Specifications Driver 8mm dynamic driver Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancelling Battery Up to 40 hours total Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Water resistance IP54 Microphones 4 Reasons to Buy Bass-focused sound works well for mainstream music Multipoint connectivity is useful for travel and work Long total playback reduces charging anxiety Reasons to Avoid Amazon feedback highlights concerns around fit and reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers have mixed opinions about sound quality and noise cancellation. Fit is a recurring concern, with some buyers saying the earbuds can fall out. Reliability and voice quality also receive negative feedback, while battery life and value for money divide opinion.

Why should you choose this product?

The Wave Buds 2 is suited to travellers who want a simpler JBL package with ANC, multipoint connectivity and long total battery life. Its Pure Bass tuning also makes it a natural fit for bass-heavy music.

The OnePlus Buds 4 brings one of the more feature-heavy packages to this list. Its dual-driver setup combines 11mm and 6mm drivers, while adaptive ANC can reach up to 55dB within a 5,500Hz bandwidth. It also supports LHDC 5.0, dual-device connection and 47ms low latency. For travel, the key figure is up to 24 hours with ANC on using AAC and the case.

Specifications Drivers 11mm + 6mm driver units ANC Up to 55dB within a 5,500Hz bandwidth Battery Up to 24 hours with ANC on, AAC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Water resistance IP55 Connectivity Dual-device connection Reasons to Buy Strong adaptive ANC capability suits noisy travel environments Dual-driver setup offers more flexibility for music playback Dual-device connectivity is convenient when travelling with multiple devices Reasons to Avoid ANC-on battery life is substantially lower than its 45-hour ANC-off figure

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the Buds 4 for sound quality, clear calls, dual-device connectivity and value. ANC is also well regarded. Battery feedback is mixed, while reliability and fit divide opinion, with some users reporting right-earbud failures and others saying the earbuds do not sit securely.

Why should you choose this product?

The Buds 4 stands out for combining high-spec ANC, a dual-driver design and dual-device connectivity. It suits travellers who want strong noise control without giving up audio features and convenient switching between devices.

The Oppo Enco Air5 Pro is built with travel in mind, combining up to 55dB ANC with a 5,000Hz ultra-wide frequency range. Its 12mm titanium-coated driver is designed for punchier bass, while triple-mic AI Clear Call handles voice pickup. Battery life reaches up to 54 hours with ANC off, although ANC-on playback drops to 29 hours with the case in AAC mode.

Specifications Driver 12mm titanium-coated driver ANC 55dB, 5,000Hz ultra-wide frequency range Battery Up to 54 hours, AAC mode, ANC OFF Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.0 Water resistance IP55 Connectivity Dual connection across systems Reasons to Buy Wide ANC range is useful for dealing with different background sounds Long battery life suits extended travel Dual-device connectivity works across Android, iOS and Windows Reasons to Avoid Amazon feedback is mixed on calls, connectivity, fit and battery consistency

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Enco Air5 Pro for sound quality and bass, while ANC also receives positive feedback. The design is appreciated, but battery life divides opinion. Connectivity, call quality, fit and durability are similarly mixed, with some buyers reporting Bluetooth and microphone issues.

Why should you choose this product?

The Enco Air5 Pro combines strong ANC with a large titanium-coated driver and unusually long claimed playback. It suits frequent travellers who want extended battery life and device flexibility alongside noise cancellation.

Top 3 features of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for flights

Noise-cancelling earbuds Noise cancellation Battery Connectivity Sony WF-C710N Digital noise cancelling Max. 8.5 hrs NC ON Multipoint Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Adjustable Noise Cancelling Up to 8.5 hours Multipoint JBL Wave Buds 2 Active Noise Cancelling Up to 40 hours total Multipoint OnePlus Buds 4 Up to 55dB adaptive ANC Up to 24 hours ANC ON Dual-device Oppo Enco Air5 Pro 55dB ANC, 5,000Hz Up to 29 hours ANC ON Dual connection

Factors to consider when buying noise-cancelling earbuds for flights

ANC performance: Aircraft cabins produce a lot of steady low-frequency noise, so effective ANC can make a bigger difference than simply choosing the highest advertised dB number.

Battery with ANC enabled: Check the earbuds' actual claimed playback time with ANC switched on. This is more relevant on a long flight than the headline ANC-off figure.

Fit and comfort: A secure seal helps passive isolation and ANC performance. It also matters when you expect to wear the earbuds for several hours continuously.

Connectivity: Multipoint or dual-device support can be useful when travelling with a phone and laptop, particularly if you switch between entertainment and work.

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FAQs Are noise-cancelling earbuds good for flights? Yes. ANC can reduce steady background sounds such as aircraft engine noise, making music, films and podcasts easier to hear at lower volumes.

Should I check battery life with ANC on? Yes. ANC generally reduces playback time, so the ANC-on figure is more useful when choosing earbuds specifically for long flights.

Is a secure fit important for ANC earbuds? Very much so. A good seal can improve passive isolation and help the active noise cancellation system work more effectively.

Can I use ANC earbuds without playing music? Yes. Most ANC earbuds can activate noise cancellation without audio playback, although the exact controls and available modes depend on the model.

Is multipoint connectivity useful while travelling? Yes. It lets compatible earbuds remain connected to more than one device, which can be useful if you switch between a phone and laptop during a journey.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.