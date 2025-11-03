I used the Redmi 15 5G mobile for 2 weeks and here are the pros and cons

Redmi 15 5G review: Xiaomi should accept the fact that the time of large smartphones is gone and compact smartphones are the new trend. The moment I held the Redmi 15 5G, I could immediately tell that this smartphone is even bigger than my current phone. This budget phone features a 7-inch display, a massive 7000 mAh battery, and a really nice-looking design. Let me walk you through two weeks of real-world usage of this budget phablet to give you an idea of who this smartphone is for. Redmi 15 5G, a massive battery beast built for content lovers.(Amit Rahi)

Redmi 15 5G: Bulky but refined

When I unboxed the smartphone, the frosted white back caught my eye. It looks and feels like a premium phone from the rear; its matte finish and white colour keep it smudge-free. The marble texture looks beautiful and goes really well with the metal camera module. The rest of the phone body is polycarbonate, including the back panel and the frame. It’s thick and hefty at 217 grams, but the weight distribution is so nice that it doesn’t feel like you are holding a brick in your hand.

Redmi 15 5G design(Amit Rahi)

For buttons and ports, you see an IR blaster on the top side and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with a volume rocker on the right side. The SIM tray is on the left, and the Type-C port is on the bottom edge, along with the primary microphone and only loudspeaker. The Redmi 15 can handle a few splashes of water easily with its IP64 water and dust resistance. So yes, the phone is large and one-handed use is impossible, but Redmi did a great job with the design and materials of this phone.

Redmi 15 5G: The entertainment centrepiece

One of the reasons for the bulky design on the Redmi 15 is its large 6.9-inch IPS LCD display. It is not an OLED, which is a bummer since competitors are offering AMOLED displays at a similar price range. At least the display is 144Hz with FHD+ resolution, which delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colours. Although with Widevine L1, you can watch Netflix at a higher resolution, it won’t be able to offer the contrast and black levels of an OLED display.

Redmi 15 5G display(Amit Rahi)

The bezels are thick, especially the chin, but it is acceptable for an LED panel. Gaming and watching videos are the perfect experiences on this display because of its size and outdoor visibility. The speaker also impressed me a lot. You get a single speaker at the bottom, but it is loud enough to enjoy the content. Dolby certification and the 200% volume boost from Redmi make the experience slightly better, but I really missed stereo speakers here.

Redmi 15 5G: Performance and OS

Xiaomi put a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 in the Redmi 15, which is a rebranded Snapdragon 695, a 4-year-old processor. The performance is decent, multitasking is seamless, and app launch is also good enough. You can run all the basic games like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile at low graphics with playable framerates.

Some stutter is noticeable when you run the games for longer sessions, so if you want to play competitive games, you must look elsewhere. Thermal management impressed me; even after 30 minutes of gaming, the phone barely warms up.

Redmi 15 5G operating system(Amit Rahi)

Xiaomi promised two years of OS updates and four years of security patch updates. The OS feels pretty smooth, but you get a lot of bloatware, some of which you can uninstall. The inclusion of AI tools like Circle to Search and Gemini Live adds a futuristic touch, but you can feel the phone struggle while launching these heavy activities.

Cameras: Competent, not spectacular

The 50MP dual rear camera with an f/1.75 aperture is the only rear lens you get, no ultrawide and no telephoto. During daylight, shots possess decent detail with realistic skin tones, slightly warmer than neutral, but lifelike. Colours are accurate, though the lack of saturation means photos don't pop off the screen like flagship cameras do.

Redmi 15 5G cameras(Amit Rahi)

Portraits turn out surprisingly okay for a budget phone. Edge detection is respectable, though not razor-sharp. The 8MP selfie camera produces natural-looking shots in good lighting. Background blur for portraits works well, though you can't zoom; you have to physically move closer to compose tight shots.

Redmi 15 5G Camera sample (Daylight)(Amit Rahi)

Redmi 15 5G Camera sample (Daylight)(Amit Rahi)

Redmi 15 5G Camera sample (Low light)(Amit Rahi)

Redmi 15 5G Camera sample(Amit Rahi)

Redmi 15 5G camera (Night)(Amit Rahi)

Low-light photography is where the Redmi 15 falters. Pictures captured in low light conditions and nighttime become noticeably noisy, with details washing away in shadow areas. Night Mode helps by brightening the scene, but it tends to overexpose, leaving photos with an unnatural, plastic-like appearance. HDR could perform better, and the lack of features like AI Erase (available in higher Redmi models) feels like a missed opportunity.

Battery: The main event

Here's where the Redmi 15 5G stops making excuses and delivers. The 7,000mAh battery is genuinely massive, possibly the largest in the budget segment right now. It's a silicon-carbon EV-grade battery, which sounds fancy but translates to real-world endurance.

Redmi 15 5G review(Amit Rahi)

With moderate use: calls, WhatsApp, scrolling social media, light gaming, and occasional YouTube, I comfortably stretched to two full days. Heavy users still got a complete day with headroom to spare.

Charging via the included 33W charger takes approximately 80-90 minutes from 0 to 100%, which is reasonable but not lightning-fast given the battery size. The 18W reverse charging feature is genuinely useful. I've used the phone as a power bank for my earbuds multiple times.

Redmi 15 5G pros and cons

Pros

Premium design and build quality despite polycarbonate

Exceptional 7000 mAh battery

IP64 splash and dust resistance

Includes 33W charger in box

Large display with 144Hz refresh rate

Decent camera performance

Cons

A bit bulky; impractical for one-handed use

IPS LCD instead of AMOLED display

Weak low-light camera performance

Mono speaker

Verdict: Who should buy this?

The Redmi 15 5G is for a specific user: someone who watches a lot of content, needs a phone that lasts nearly forever, and doesn't mind sacrificing premium features for practical endurance. If you're an occasional gamer, a social media scroller, or someone who works remotely and needs an all-day battery guarantee, this phone becomes genuinely compelling.