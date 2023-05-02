Home / Technology / IBM to pause hiring in plan to replace 7,800 jobs with AI: Report

Reuters |
May 02, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed and 30% of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI.

International Business Machines Corp expects to pause hiring for roles as roughly 7,800 jobs could be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the coming years, CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg News on Monday.

The reduction could include not replacing roles vacated by attrition, the PC-maker told the publication. (File)

Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said, adding that 30% of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and automations in five years.

His comment comes at a time when AI has caught the imagination of people around the world after the launch of Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI's viral chatbot, ChatGPT, in November last year.

IBM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

