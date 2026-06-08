If you get corporation/municipal water, turn off your RO filter immediately! Here's what you need instead

If your kitchen features a shiny, premium Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purifier, and your primary water source is municipal or corporation tap water, you are making a massive, expensive mistake.

Here are the 5 water purifiers you need if you have municipal water as your source. (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

Driven by aggressive marketing gimmicks, millions of Indian households have fallen into the "RO trap." These heavy-duty systems are designed strictly for harsh groundwater or tanker water with dangerously high dissolved solids. When forced to process already-treated municipal water, they aggressively strip away 90% to 92% of essential minerals like calcium and magnesium.

You are left drinking “dead water”, an acidic, mineral-deficient liquid that actively leaches nutrients from your bones and causes chronic fatigue. Worse, these machines ruthlessly dump up to 75% of your water straight down the drain. It’s time to stop over-filtering your health and wallet. Here is the exact technology your kitchen actually needs instead.

The biggest mistake people make when buying a water purifier

For years, Indian buyers have been conditioned to believe that RO is the gold standard of water purification. Walk into any appliance store and you'll often hear the same sales pitch: more purification stages, more safety, and better water.

The reality is more complicated.

RO technology was originally developed to tackle hard water with high levels of dissolved salts. It works exceptionally well for borewell water, tanker water, and areas where TDS levels are genuinely high.

The problem starts when households receiving relatively clean municipal water install RO purifiers without checking their water quality first.

In many Indian cities, municipal water is already treated before reaching homes. Adding an RO membrane on top of that may not always deliver additional benefits, but it can increase maintenance costs and water wastage.

Top 5 water purifiers for homes getting municipal water

The Aquaguard Delight NXT WS is a 6-stage water purifier designed to handle municipal, tanker, and borewell water sources. It combines RO, UV, and UF purification technologies to remove contaminants, bacteria, viruses, and impurities while delivering safe drinking water.

Smart LED indicators, a one-year free service plan, and broad service network support make it a convenient option for families seeking reliable water purification.

Specifications Capacity 6 Litres Purification Technology RO + UV + UF Purification Stages 6-Stage Filtration Cartridge Life Up to 6,000 Litres / 1 Year Warranty 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty Reasons to Buy Multi-stage purification suitable for various water sources Includes free installation and service support for one year Reasons to Avoid RO purification may be unnecessary for low-TDS municipal water Storage capacity may feel limited for larger families

Why choose this water purifier?

Choose the Aquaguard Delight NXT if you want a trusted purifier with strong purification performance, nationwide service support, and compatibility with multiple water sources.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The KENT Maxx Alkaline is designed for households using municipal water and focuses on delivering purified water through a UV+UF double purification process. It also enhances the pH level of water up to 9.5, while the activated carbon filter helps reduce unpleasant taste and odour.

The detachable storage tank makes cleaning easier and improves day-to-day maintenance.

Specifications Purification Technology UV + UF Storage Capacity 7 Litres Water Type Municipal Water Alkaline pH Level Up to 9.5 Special Feature Detachable Storage Tank Reasons to Buy UV+UF purification retains natural minerals Easy-to-clean detachable water tank Reasons to Avoid Not suitable for high-TDS borewell water Limited advanced smart features

Why choose this water purifier?

Choose the KENT Maxx Alkaline if your home receives municipal water and you want mineral-rich, alkaline drinking water with low maintenance requirements.

The Native M2 Pro is a feature-packed smart water purifier designed for modern homes. It combines RO, UV, copper infusion, alkaline enhancement, and mineralisation in a 10-stage purification process.

The built-in battery backup, app-based monitoring, touch dispensing controls, and two-year no-service promise make it a convenient option for families looking for a low-maintenance water purifier.

Specifications Capacity 8 Litres Purification Technology 10-Stage RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser Warranty 2 Years Unconditional Warranty Smart Features App Monitoring, Filter Health Tracking, Touch Dispensing Suitable Water Sources Municipal, Borewell, Tanker and Tap Water Reasons to Buy Smart app-based real-time water quality and filter monitoring. Two years of maintenance-free operation reduces service hassles. Reasons to Avoid Considerably more expensive than many competing purifiers. Advanced features may be unnecessary for users seeking a basic purifier.

Why choose this water purifier?

Choose the Native M2 Pro if you want advanced smart features, long filter life, minimal maintenance, and detailed water quality monitoring. It suits tech-savvy families seeking convenience and peace of mind.

The Atomberg Intellon stands out for its adaptive filtration technology that automatically adjusts purification based on the TDS level of incoming water. This helps retain essential minerals when RO is not needed while extending filter life.

With app connectivity, multiple purification modes, and two years of maintenance-free operation, it is designed for households seeking smarter and more efficient water purification.

Specifications Purification Technology RO + UF + UV + Alkaliser Storage Capacity 8 Litres Purification Stages 7-Stage Dynamic Purification Smart Features IoT Connectivity & App Control Warranty 2 Years All-Inclusive Reasons to Buy Automatically adjusts purification based on water quality No filter replacement or AMC costs for up to 2 years Reasons to Avoid Higher upfront cost than conventional purifiers App-based features may feel unnecessary for some users

Why choose this water purifier?

Choose the Atomberg Intellon if you want intelligent filtration that adapts to your water source, preserves minerals, reduces maintenance costs, and offers smart monitoring features.

The Pureit HUL Copper+ Eco Mineral water purifier combines RO, UV, and MF purification technologies to deliver safe drinking water from multiple water sources.

Its copper enrichment feature adds copper ions to purified water, while the 8-litre storage tank suits medium-sized families. It is a good choice for households looking for advanced purification with added mineral benefits.

Specifications Purification Technology RO + UV + MF Storage Capacity 8 Litres Copper Enrichment Yes Suitable Water Sources Municipal, Borewell & Tanker Water Warranty 1 Year Reasons to Buy Copper-enriched drinking water Multi-stage purification suitable for varied water sources Reasons to Avoid Higher price compared to many competitors Detailed filter life information is not readily available

Why choose this water purifier?

Choose the Pureit Copper+ Eco Mineral if you want advanced purification with copper enrichment, large storage capacity, and compatibility with different water sources.

Why the TDS number matters more than the purifier brand

Most buyers spend hours comparing brands, purification stages, and app connectivity features.

Very few spend two minutes checking their water's TDS level.

That single number can tell you more about the type of purifier you need than any marketing brochure ever will.

If your water source is municipal supply with relatively low TDS, a UV or UF-based purification system may often be sufficient. On the other hand, homes dependent on borewells or tanker water typically benefit more from RO purification.

Yet many households buy expensive RO systems simply because they assume "more filtration" automatically means "better water."

The truth behind 10-stage and 12-stage purification claims

One of the biggest trends in the purifier market is the race to advertise more stages of purification. Brands proudly showcase 8-stage, 10-stage, and even 12-stage purification systems as if the number itself guarantees better performance.

In reality, the effectiveness of a purifier depends far more on the technologies being used and whether they match your water source.

A well-designed purifier with the right filtration technology can often outperform a more complex system that includes multiple layers of filtration a household may never actually need.

Instead of counting stages, buyers should focus on three things: water source, TDS level, and annual maintenance costs.

The hidden cost nobody talks about

The purchase price is only part of the story.

RO purifiers generally require membrane replacements, filter changes, and annual servicing. These recurring costs can add up significantly over the lifespan of the appliance.

There is also the issue of water rejection. Most RO systems discard a portion of incoming water during purification. While newer models have improved efficiency, water wastage remains an important consideration for households looking to reduce consumption.

The 5-minute test before spending thousands

Before purchasing a purifier, spend a few hundred rupees on a digital TDS meter.

Check the quality of the water entering your home first.

If your household relies on borewell or tanker water with high TDS levels, an RO purifier may be a smart investment.

If your home receives treated municipal water with relatively low TDS, you may discover that a simpler and less expensive purification system can meet your needs just as effectively.

The smartest purifier purchase isn't the one with the most features. It's the one that's actually designed for the water coming out of your tap.

Top 3 features of the best water purifiers for municipal water

Water Purifier Capacity Purification Special Feature Aquaguard Delight NXT WS 6 Litres RO + UV + UF (6-Stage) Free service plan, UV E-Boiling technology, Smart LED indicators KENT Maxx Alkaline 7 Litres UV + UF Double Purification Alkaline water up to pH 9.5, detachable storage tank Native M2 Pro by Urban Company 8 Litres RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser (10-Stage) App connectivity, touch dispensing, 2-year no-service design Atomberg Intellon 8 Litres Adaptive RO + UF + UV + Alkaliser (7-Stage) TDS-based adaptive filtration, IoT monitoring, 4 purification modes Pureit HUL Copper+ Eco Mineral 8 Litres RO + UV + MF Copper enrichment, Eco Mineral technology

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The Research & Expertise

I’ve been covering home appliances and water purification technologies for several years and have closely tracked how water purifiers have evolved in Indian homes, from basic UV filters to advanced RO systems with copper enrichment, alkaline enhancement, smart monitoring, and water-saving technologies.

For this guide, I researched multiple RO, UV, and UF water purifiers across different budgets and household needs from brands like KENT, Aquaguard, Pureit, Livpure, Urban Company and more.

I compared purification technologies, TDS control, water recovery rates, maintenance costs, storage capacity, filter life, smart features, and suitability for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. I also analysed buyer reviews, long-term usage feedback, and after-sales service experiences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.