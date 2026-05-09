Worried about water quality? These high-rated RO purifiers now start at just ₹5,999

Tap water may look clean, but it is often full of harmful impurities like bacteria, heavy metals, excess TDS, and chemical contaminants, all of which make it unsafe for daily consumption. With rising concerns around water quality in urban Indian cities, investing in a reliable RO water purifier has become more of a necessity than a luxury. Now, you might argue that stainless steel filters that use a combination of gravity and ceramic and carbon candles to strip water of some impurities can also be used for cleaning drinking water. But these 'water filters' are rarely as effective as the RO water purifiers that use advanced technologies to filter out pathogens and other impurities from water while retaining essential minerals. RO Purifiers are available with a discount of up to 80 percent on Amazon. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less The good news is that you don't need to burn a hole in your pocket to protect your family’s health and buy an effective and an efficient RO water purifier. Top-rated RO water purifiers from brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and Livpure are now available at a massive discount on Amazon right now. Interested buyers can buy new water purifiers or upgrade their old ones at prices starting from just ₹5,999. Whether the area where you suffers from hard water, muddy supply, or inconsistent municipal water quality, these affordable RO purifiers offer a practical long-term solution for safer drinking water. Best RO purifiers to buy in India right now

This RO water purifier features a sleek and compact wall-mounted design that blends in modern kitchens easily. It uses advanced RO and Mineral Charge (MC) purification technology to remove impurities, harmful contaminants, and excess TDS while retaining essential minerals for better taste. This purifier 6-stage filtration system, which includes sedi shield, particulate filter, chemi block, RO Max and 2-in-1 mineral charge, to improve water clarity and safety. This machine is built for water coming from borewell, tanker, and municipal water supplies and it is effective where TDS is less than 200 PPM. It is getting a discount of 40% along with an exchange bonus of ₹1,000, banking discount and no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Water Tank Capacity 6.2L Filters & Purification Technology RO + Mineral Charge (MC) purification with 6-stage filtration Purification method Mineral Charge, Reverse Osmosis Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 100 ppm Reasons to buy Good quality Reliable performance Good water taste Reason to avoid Average service quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this water purifier to be of good quality and reliable, with one mentioning it works well with bore water. They also like its premium design. However, its service quality has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and performance.

2. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This water purifier by Livpure comes with a modern all black design with a siler tap that adds a premium touch to modern Indian kitchens. It offers seven stages of water purification and it is equipped with RO, UV, and UF purification technologies along with a taste enhancer. This set up effectively removes all the dissolved impurities, bacteria, viruses, and harmful contaminants while improving the taste of drinking water. In addition to these features, it comes with a LED indicators and in-tank UV sterilisation for enhanced hygiene. It is ideal for water coming from borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources. It is getting a 45% discount along with a no-cost EMI option and banking discounts.

Specifications Water Tank Capacity 7L Filters Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, UV, UF, and Taste Enhancer Purification Method RO + UV + UF purification with Taste Enhancer Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 2000 ppm Reasons to buy Good quality Great water quality and taste Low water waste Reason to avoid Average service quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this water purifier to be of good quality and value for money, with reliable performance and clean water output. They also like its water taste. However, its service quality has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water quality.

This water purifier by Faber features a sleek black finish with LED indicators in the middle. It offers an advanced 9-stage multi-stage filtration system that uses RO, UF, and Mineral Addition Technology (MAT) to remove impurities, bacteria, and excess TDS while enriching water with essential minerals for improved taste. This water purifier also includes a taste enhancer that helps maintain natural flavour even with varying water sources. Its large storage tank of 10L capacity that is ideal for a family of five or more people. It is suitable for homes using water from tankers, borewells, or municipal water supply. It is getting a discount of 53% on Amazon along with additional banking discounts and no-cost EMI option to buyers.

Specifications Water Tank Capacity 10 Litres Filters Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, UF Membrane, MAT Mineral Technology, Taste Enhancer Purification Method RO + UF + MAT (Mineral Addition Technology) Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 2500 ppm Reasons to buy Good quality Premium design Good water waste Reason to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the water purification unit to be of professional quality with good installation and consider it a great value for money. The design receives positive feedback for its appearance, and customers like the taste of the water. However, its reliability has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water taste.

This water purifier by Pureit features a sleek and compact premium design that fits seamlessly into modern Indian kitchens. It comes with a stylish dual-tone finish that combines aesthetics with practical functionality. This water purifier uses advanced a 7-stage water filteration system, which includes RO, UV, and Mineral Protection (MP) technology to remove harmful contaminants, excess TDS, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals for healthier drinking water. It is ideal for a family of three to four members and it can purify water coming from borewell, tanker, and municipal sources. It is getting a discount of 43% along with no-cost EMI option and banking discounts on Amazon.

Specifications Water Tank Capacity 7L Filters Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, UV Chamber, Mineral Protection Filter Purification Method RO + UV + Mineral Protection (MP) Technology Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 2000 ppm Reasons to buy Good quality Cost effective product Good water waste Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the water purifier to be of good quality, with one noting it performs better than local RO systems. The installation process is smooth, and customers appreciate the value for money. However, its performance has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this water purifier for its quality and water taste.

This water purifier by V-Guard comes with a sleek and minimalistic design that is suitable for modern Indian homes with limited space. It comes with an advanced RO purification technology and 7-stage filtration system that effectively removes dissolved impurities, excess TDS, bacteria, and harmful contaminants from water. It also features mineral retention technology that helps maintain the natural taste of drinking water. It is ideal for families of three to four members and it can effectively clean water coming from borewells, tankers, and municipal water supplies. It is available with a discount of 53% on Amazon.

Specifications Water Tank Capacity 7L Filters Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, Mineral Enhancer Purification Method RO Water Purification with Multi-Stage Filtration Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 2000 ppm Reasons to buy Good quality Value for money buy Good water waste Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this water purifier to be of excellent quality, with good installation and value for money. The service receives positive feedback. However, its performance has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water taste.

This water purifier by Pureit features a sleek black wall-mounted design. It uses advanced RO, UV, and MF purification technologies to remove harmful contaminants, bacteria, viruses, and excess TDS from drinking water. It comes with Eco Recovery technology that helps save water during purification, making it an efficient option for daily use and reducing the amount of waste water. This can be particularly helpful in the areas with water shortage. Additionally, it supports mineral enrichment technology that retains essential minerals for improved taste. It comes with 7-stage filtration and smart indicators. It is ideal for large families and homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources. It is getting a 56% discount on Amazon.

Specifications Water Tank Capacity 10L Filters Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, UV Chamber, Micro Filtration (MF), Mineral Enricher Purification Method RO + UV + MF with Mineral Enrichment Technology Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 2000 ppm Reasons to buy Good quality Silent operations Good performance Reason to avoid Average maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the water purifier to be of good quality and appreciate its quick delivery and installation. They also like its water quality. However, its maintenance has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water quality. Top 3 features of RO water purifiers to buy in India

NAME WATER TANK CAPACITY STAGES OF WATER FILTERATION MAXIMUM TDS LEVEL Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier 6.2L 6-stages 200 PPM Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier 7L 7-stages 2000 PPM Faber Neutron Pro 10L 9-stages 2500 PPM Pureit Wave Pro 7L 7-stages 2000 PPM V-Guard Zenora RO+MF Water Purifier 7L 7-stages 2000 PPM Pureit Eco Water Saver RO Purifier 10L 7-stages 2000 PPM

FAQs for water purifiers in India Which type of water purifier is best for Indian homes? RO purifiers are ideal for high-TDS borewell or tanker water, while UV and UF purifiers work well for municipal water with lower TDS levels. What is the ideal TDS level for drinking water? Drinking water with a TDS level between 50 ppm and 300 ppm is generally considered safe. How do I know if my home needs an RO water purifier? You should check your water’s TDS level using a TDS meter. If the reading is above 300 ppm, an RO water purifier is recommended. How often should water purifier filters be changed? Most water purifier filters require replacement every 6 to 12 months depending on water quality, usage, and purifier type. Are copper water purifiers better than regular RO purifiers? Copper-enriched water purifiers add small amounts of copper ions to drinking water, which some users prefer for traditional health benefits.