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    Worried about water quality? These high-rated RO purifiers now start at just ₹5,999

    Stop worrying about water safety. These high-rated RO purifiers from Kent, Aquaguard, Pureit and more remove contaminants at a fraction of a price.

    Published on: May 09, 2026 6:30 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell & Tanker Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local PurifiersView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Faber Neutron Pro Ro + Uv + Mat +Copper Guard + Ph Enhancer, 10 Liter, Suitable Upto 2500 TdsView Details...

    ₹9,690

    ...
    Check Offers

    Pureit Wave Pro (Black) RO Purifier + Mineral + UV LED in-tank | Water Purifier for Home with 7-Stage Purification | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Supply | 7LView Details...

    ₹8,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    V-Guard Zenora RO+MF Water Purifier Filter For Home | Save 60+ Glasses Of Water Every Day | 1-Year UNCONDITIONAL Warranty With Proactive Service | 7 Stages | Mineral Health Charger| 7 L, BlackView Details...

    ₹7,899

    ...
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    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Tap water may look clean, but it is often full of harmful impurities like bacteria, heavy metals, excess TDS, and chemical contaminants, all of which make it unsafe for daily consumption. With rising concerns around water quality in urban Indian cities, investing in a reliable RO water purifier has become more of a necessity than a luxury. Now, you might argue that stainless steel filters that use a combination of gravity and ceramic and carbon candles to strip water of some impurities can also be used for cleaning drinking water. But these 'water filters' are rarely as effective as the RO water purifiers that use advanced technologies to filter out pathogens and other impurities from water while retaining essential minerals.

    RO Purifiers are available with a discount of up to 80 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
    RO Purifiers are available with a discount of up to 80 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    The good news is that you don't need to burn a hole in your pocket to protect your family’s health and buy an effective and an efficient RO water purifier. Top-rated RO water purifiers from brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and Livpure are now available at a massive discount on Amazon right now. Interested buyers can buy new water purifiers or upgrade their old ones at prices starting from just 5,999. Whether the area where you suffers from hard water, muddy supply, or inconsistent municipal water quality, these affordable RO purifiers offer a practical long-term solution for safer drinking water.

    Best RO purifiers to buy in India right now

    This RO water purifier features a sleek and compact wall-mounted design that blends in modern kitchens easily. It uses advanced RO and Mineral Charge (MC) purification technology to remove impurities, harmful contaminants, and excess TDS while retaining essential minerals for better taste. This purifier 6-stage filtration system, which includes sedi shield, particulate filter, chemi block, RO Max and 2-in-1 mineral charge, to improve water clarity and safety. This machine is built for water coming from borewell, tanker, and municipal water supplies and it is effective where TDS is less than 200 PPM. It is getting a discount of 40% along with an exchange bonus of 1,000, banking discount and no-cost EMI option.

    Specifications

    Water Tank Capacity
    6.2L
    Filters & Purification Technology
    RO + Mineral Charge (MC) purification with 6-stage filtration
    Purification method
    Mineral Charge, Reverse Osmosis
    Maximum Supported TDS Level
    Up to 100 ppm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Reliable performance

    ...

    Good water taste

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average service quality

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this water purifier to be of good quality and reliable, with one mentioning it works well with bore water. They also like its premium design. However, its service quality has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and performance.

    2. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    This water purifier by Livpure comes with a modern all black design with a siler tap that adds a premium touch to modern Indian kitchens. It offers seven stages of water purification and it is equipped with RO, UV, and UF purification technologies along with a taste enhancer. This set up effectively removes all the dissolved impurities, bacteria, viruses, and harmful contaminants while improving the taste of drinking water. In addition to these features, it comes with a LED indicators and in-tank UV sterilisation for enhanced hygiene. It is ideal for water coming from borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources. It is getting a 45% discount along with a no-cost EMI option and banking discounts.

    Specifications

    Water Tank Capacity
    7L
    Filters
    Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, UV, UF, and Taste Enhancer
    Purification Method
    RO + UV + UF purification with Taste Enhancer
    Maximum Supported TDS Level
    Up to 2000 ppm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Great water quality and taste

    ...

    Low water waste

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average service quality

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this water purifier to be of good quality and value for money, with reliable performance and clean water output. They also like its water taste. However, its service quality has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water quality.

    This water purifier by Faber features a sleek black finish with LED indicators in the middle. It offers an advanced 9-stage multi-stage filtration system that uses RO, UF, and Mineral Addition Technology (MAT) to remove impurities, bacteria, and excess TDS while enriching water with essential minerals for improved taste. This water purifier also includes a taste enhancer that helps maintain natural flavour even with varying water sources. Its large storage tank of 10L capacity that is ideal for a family of five or more people. It is suitable for homes using water from tankers, borewells, or municipal water supply. It is getting a discount of 53% on Amazon along with additional banking discounts and no-cost EMI option to buyers.

    Specifications

    Water Tank Capacity
    10 Litres
    Filters
    Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, UF Membrane, MAT Mineral Technology, Taste Enhancer
    Purification Method
    RO + UF + MAT (Mineral Addition Technology)
    Maximum Supported TDS Level
    Up to 2500 ppm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Premium design

    ...

    Good water waste

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average reliability

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the water purification unit to be of professional quality with good installation and consider it a great value for money. The design receives positive feedback for its appearance, and customers like the taste of the water. However, its reliability has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water taste.

    This water purifier by Pureit features a sleek and compact premium design that fits seamlessly into modern Indian kitchens. It comes with a stylish dual-tone finish that combines aesthetics with practical functionality. This water purifier uses advanced a 7-stage water filteration system, which includes RO, UV, and Mineral Protection (MP) technology to remove harmful contaminants, excess TDS, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals for healthier drinking water. It is ideal for a family of three to four members and it can purify water coming from borewell, tanker, and municipal sources. It is getting a discount of 43% along with no-cost EMI option and banking discounts on Amazon.

    Specifications

    Water Tank Capacity
    7L
    Filters
    Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, UV Chamber, Mineral Protection Filter
    Purification Method
    RO + UV + Mineral Protection (MP) Technology
    Maximum Supported TDS Level
    Up to 2000 ppm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Cost effective product

    ...

    Good water waste

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the water purifier to be of good quality, with one noting it performs better than local RO systems. The installation process is smooth, and customers appreciate the value for money. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this water purifier for its quality and water taste.

    This water purifier by V-Guard comes with a sleek and minimalistic design that is suitable for modern Indian homes with limited space. It comes with an advanced RO purification technology and 7-stage filtration system that effectively removes dissolved impurities, excess TDS, bacteria, and harmful contaminants from water. It also features mineral retention technology that helps maintain the natural taste of drinking water. It is ideal for families of three to four members and it can effectively clean water coming from borewells, tankers, and municipal water supplies. It is available with a discount of 53% on Amazon.

    Specifications

    Water Tank Capacity
    7L
    Filters
    Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, Mineral Enhancer
    Purification Method
    RO Water Purification with Multi-Stage Filtration
    Maximum Supported TDS Level
    Up to 2000 ppm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Value for money buy

    ...

    Good water waste

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this water purifier to be of excellent quality, with good installation and value for money. The service receives positive feedback. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water taste.

    This water purifier by Pureit features a sleek black wall-mounted design. It uses advanced RO, UV, and MF purification technologies to remove harmful contaminants, bacteria, viruses, and excess TDS from drinking water. It comes with Eco Recovery technology that helps save water during purification, making it an efficient option for daily use and reducing the amount of waste water. This can be particularly helpful in the areas with water shortage. Additionally, it supports mineral enrichment technology that retains essential minerals for improved taste. It comes with 7-stage filtration and smart indicators. It is ideal for large families and homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources. It is getting a 56% discount on Amazon.

    Specifications

    Water Tank Capacity
    10L
    Filters
    Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, UV Chamber, Micro Filtration (MF), Mineral Enricher
    Purification Method
    RO + UV + MF with Mineral Enrichment Technology
    Maximum Supported TDS Level
    Up to 2000 ppm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Silent operations

    ...

    Good performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average maintenance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the water purifier to be of good quality and appreciate its quick delivery and installation. They also like its water quality. However, its maintenance has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water quality.

    Top 3 features of RO water purifiers to buy in India

    NAMEWATER TANK CAPACITYSTAGES OF WATER FILTERATIONMAXIMUM TDS LEVEL
    Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier6.2L6-stages200 PPM
    Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier7L7-stages2000 PPM
    Faber Neutron Pro10L9-stages2500 PPM
    Pureit Wave Pro 7L7-stages2000 PPM
    V-Guard Zenora RO+MF Water Purifier 7L7-stages2000 PPM
    Pureit Eco Water Saver RO Purifier10L7-stages2000 PPM

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    The Research

    I’ve used and tested hundreds of water purifiers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

    To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of water purifiers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their water filtration systems, factors that pollute water and how can various pollutants be removed from water. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

    FAQs for water purifiers in India
    RO purifiers are ideal for high-TDS borewell or tanker water, while UV and UF purifiers work well for municipal water with lower TDS levels.
    Drinking water with a TDS level between 50 ppm and 300 ppm is generally considered safe.
    You should check your water’s TDS level using a TDS meter. If the reading is above 300 ppm, an RO water purifier is recommended.
    Most water purifier filters require replacement every 6 to 12 months depending on water quality, usage, and purifier type.
    Copper-enriched water purifiers add small amounts of copper ions to drinking water, which some users prefer for traditional health benefits.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

    News/Technology/Worried About Water Quality? These High-rated RO Purifiers Now Start At Just ₹5,999
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