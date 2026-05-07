Just a few hours to go! Prime members to get up to 70% off on Elica and Glen filterless chimneys starting midnight

Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion SensorView Details
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with FULL GRILL | 15 Years Motor WARR and 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 900 MAX HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor ControlView Details
The Amazon Great Summer Sale is set to kick off on May 8, with early access expected for Amazon Prime users. The sale will include price cuts across categories, but kitchen appliances are among the early highlights, especially filterless chimneys from Elica and Glen with discounts going up to 70%.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.
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Prime users are expected to get added benefits such as cashback offers and extra discounts on select purchases. The platform is also likely to offer Rs. 250 cashback on a minimum spend and additional price cuts on a wide range of items. These offers will stack with bank deals, including instant discounts on State Bank of India cards and no-cost EMI options.
Why Choose Filterless Chimneys
Filterless chimneys are gaining attention because they reduce the need for frequent cleaning. Unlike traditional models, these units work without mesh or baffle filters and instead rely on suction and airflow systems. Many models also include auto-clean technology that collects oil residue in a separate chamber.
Get Up to 70% Off on Elica Filterless Chimneys: Amazon Great Summer Sale
Elica chimneys are part of the upcoming sale lineup, with multiple models expected to see price cuts. These chimneys are designed to remove smoke and grease while keeping maintenance low. Most units in this category come with features such as motion sensors, push-button or touch controls, and built-in oil collectors.
Buyers can also expect models with heat auto-clean systems, which use heating elements to break down oil deposits. Suction capacity varies across models, allowing users to choose based on cooking habits. Homes with frequent frying or heavy cooking may prefer higher suction capacity units.
Another factor is size compatibility. Elica chimneys are available in both 60cm and 90cm formats, making them suitable for compact as well as larger kitchens. During the sale, these models are expected to be available at reduced prices for Prime members. Here are the top 10 Elica filterless chimeys with up to 70% discount you can consider before the offer ends.
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Get Up to 70% Off on Glen Filterless Chimneys: Amazon Summer Sale 2026
Glen chimneys are also part of the discounted lineup. These products focus on simple operation and long-term use with minimal servicing. Many Glen models include gesture control, allowing users to operate the chimney with hand movements.
The range also includes auto-clean systems that reduce manual effort. Oil and grease are collected in dedicated trays, which can be removed and cleaned when needed. LED lighting is another common feature, helping improve visibility on the cooking surface.
Suction power remains a key feature in Glen chimneys, with models designed to handle regular Indian cooking styles. The units are built to maintain airflow and reduce smoke build-up, while keeping noise levels within a controlled range. Here are the top 10 Glen filterless chimneys with up to 70% discount you can consider before the offer ends.
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Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More