Independence Day 2025: Smart Charkhi hits market ahead of 15th August, uses smartphone…

With Independence Day 2025 just around the corner, the markets are buzzing with colourful kites and festive energy. This year, a new twist has been added to the age-old tradition of kite flying, the smart charkhi, a motorised winch that makes controlling your kite easier than ever. It uses a Type-C charging port, allowing users to charge it with the same cable they use for their smartphones.

What is a Smart Charkhi?

In an age where everything from watches to TVs has turned “smart”, kite flying equipment has now joined the list. The smart charkhi, also called a motorised charkhi or firkhhi, is equipped with a rechargeable motor system that automatically winds the kite string at the press of a button.

It uses a Type-C charging port, allowing users to charge it with the same cable they use for their smartphones. This innovation is particularly useful for solo kite flyers who no longer need a partner to help wind the string.

How it works

The charkhi’s motor is activated through a button located on the handle. Once pressed, the string winds up automatically, enabling one-handed operation. This makes it easier to control the kite during competitions or long flying sessions.

Charging is straightforward, plug in a Type-C cable, and the device is ready in about 1.5 to 2 hours.

Battery life and performance

On a single charge, the smart charkhi can run for 8 to 10 continuous hours, which translates to two to three days of regular kite flying. The high-quality motor is built for durability, and its battery can be replaced easily, ensuring a longer lifespan for the product.

Price and availability

The smart charkhi is available both online and offline, with prices starting around ₹2,000. As a reusable and Made-in-India product, it offers good value for kite enthusiasts who fly regularly during festivals like Makar Sankranti and Independence Day. With its combination of traditional fun and modern convenience, the smart charkhi is set to be a popular pick this festive season.