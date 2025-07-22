India is facing a ‘QR code crisis’ and no one is taking it seriously

Could a QR code put your privacy at risk? You see them everywhere, from restaurant tables to payment counters to street ads. QR codes have become part of our daily routines, especially in India where UPI adoption has driven digitisation of payments that were earlier cash-centric. But behind the convenience, there is a less obvious risk. Scammers have found clever ways to use these little squares to target people who only want quick access to information or an easy way to pay. QR codes are everywhere but not all are safe. Can you tell which to trust? The answer is inside.(Unsplash)

Growing risk of QR code scams

QR code adoption in India and around the world grew quickly in the last few years. UPI payments, menu browsing, ticketing, and logging on to Wi-Fi are just a few examples. The problem is that as more people use QR codes, more scammers are taking advantage.

Incidents of fraudulent QR code use have gone up sharply since last year. According to CERT-In, the Indian government’s cyber-security agency, several cases involved scammers placing their own QR code stickers over original ones at parking meters, metro stations, or local stores. Tempting offers or urgent messages often convince people to scan codes without thinking. Some messages or emails might claim you have won a prize or need to pay a small fee, but scanning the code can leave your personal information at risk or even lead to money being debited from your account.

It is often impossible to tell a fake QR code from a genuine one just by looking. Scammers do not need to design new apps or hack systems. Moving a sticker or sending an innocent-looking message is enough. There are even reports of scammers using shortened URLs in the QR code, hiding dodgy links behind normal-looking web addresses.

How to keep yourself safe

So what should you do before you scan that code? A few simple steps can make a big difference.

Check if the QR code is on a tampered or pasted sticker, or if it looks out of place

Only use QR codes from trustworthy businesses and avoid scanning those in random public places

Be careful with codes sent via text message, WhatsApp, or email, especially from unknown numbers

Helpful tools are available that can make QR code safer. Google Lens is built into Android devices and provides warnings about suspicious links. Kaspersky QR Scanner and Trend Micro QR Scanner both check the safety of a QR link before you visit the website. They are free, small in size, and often have no ads. Lionic Secure QR Code Scanner also gives simple safety checks and stores your scan history. Sophos Intercept X for Mobile is a good option if you want your phone fully secured, offering multiple features like app checking and password management.

But remember, not all scanners agree on what is safe. If you ever feel unsure, you can use a second link checker like VirusTotal or Bitdefender’s online tools. Above all, do not scan codes that you come across carelessly, especially those on random posters, flyers, or sent by strangers.

QR codes are designed for convenience, but scammers rely on people acting quickly and trusting what they see. Slowing down to check the source and using security apps can keep you protected. As QR payments and information sharing become more popular, careful scanning is now a smart daily habit.