India to host first edition of ‘Global IndiaAI 2023’ tech conference in October

The Narendra Modi government will organise the ‘Global IndiaAI 2023’ in October, witnessing participating from leading artificial intelligence (AI) players, researchers startups and investors from India and abroad.



The event will cover wide range of topics including Next Generation Learning and Foundation AI models, AI applications in healthcare, governance, and next-gen electric vehicles, future AI research trends and AI computing systems, the ministry of electronics and IT said in a statement on Wednesday. The event will cover wide range of topics including Next Generation Learning and Foundation AI models, AI applications in healthcare, governance, and next-gen electric vehicles, future AI research trends and AI computing systems.(Reuters file)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union MoS for skill development, entrepreneurship, electronics and IT, is chairing the conference's steering committee. The panel comprises members from the ministry's Digital Economy Advisory group and other prominent leaders in the field of AI.



“The Global IndiaAI 2023 conference is tentatively planned for October 14/15 and it will bring together the best and brightest in AI from India and around the world. This summit is expected to evolve and become a must attend event on the annual calendar of the Global AI industry, startups, practitioners, researchers and students", Chandrasekhar said in the statement.



"The huge success of the past two editions of the SemiconIndia conference by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji firmly put India on the global semicon map. This enabled India to become a catalyst for investments and growth within the sector. The Global IndiaAI summit will also catalyze India’s AI landscape and innovation ecosystem,” he added.



The Global IndiaAI 2023 conference will showcase the vibrant IndiaAI ecosystem comprising initiatives like DI Bhashini, India Datasets Program, IndiaAI Futuredesign program for startups, and IndiaAI FutureSkills programme dedicated to nurturing world-class AI talent.



According to the ministry's statement, Chandrasekhar pointed out the pivotal role of the working groups that collaborated closely with industry, startups & academia partners.

“What makes India so attractive for AI is the diversity of it. Our diversity will be an addition to the quality of data sets for any large language model or any AI learning model. What we want is that AI should be responsible so that user harm is curbed and innovation is encouraged", Chandrasekhar said.



"Our primary aim is to ensure a collaborative and participatory approach, steering AI to enhance governance and transforming lives while building global partnerships and actively shaping the world’s technology landscape,” the minister added.

