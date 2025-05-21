Infinix GT 30 Pro design and key features tipped online ahead of India launch - Details

Infinix is preparing to launch its popular mid-range gaming smartphone, the GT 30 Pro, in India soon. This new model will follow the Infinix GT 20 Pro and aims to bring several upgrades across the display, camera, processing power and more. The company recently shared an official teaser that showed parts of the phone’s side profile and camera module, which signals the imminent release of the smartphone. However, the design and key specifications have been leaked online ahead of the official India launch. Let’s take a look at what the upcoming device may offer. Infinix is set to launch the GT 30 Pro in India with upgraded display and performance features.(X)

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will also likely include Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added protection. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Furthermore, the device is expected to house a 5,500 mAh, with 45W fast charging support. The GT 30 Pro will run on Android 15, customised with Infinix’s XOS 15 interface.

For photography, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is expected to include a dual rear setup with a 108MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It is also likely to have a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Design and Colour Options (Leaked)

According to reports, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is to come in two colour options: Dark Flare and Blade White. The Dark Flare model will include RGB lighting, while the Blade White variant will feature blue LED accents. These design elements reflect a focus on gaming aesthetics.

Infinix is set to launch the GT 30 Pro in Malaysia on May 21. Alongside this release, the company may introduce additional products such as the Infinix XPad GT tablet and GT Buds, expanding its lineup in the gaming and accessories categories. The Indian launch is anticipated shortly after.