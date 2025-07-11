Infinix Hot 60 5G+ with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC launched in India under 10000

Infinix has launched its latest 5G smartphone, the Hot 60 5G+, in India. The device targets the under Rs. 10000 budget segment and offers several key features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, a customisable AI button, and support for 5G connectivity. The mobile phone will be available for purchase starting July 17 through Flipkart and select retail outlets. Let’s take a look at its price, specifications, availability and more. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Price in India, Sale Offers and Colour Options

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the single variant that includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the launch day, buyers can benefit from a Rs. 500 bank discount, which will reduce the effective price to Rs. 9,999. The device comes in three colour options: Shadow Blue, Tundra Green, and Sleek Black.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Specifications and Key Features

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole design and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Its slim build measures 7.8mm in thickness and comes with an IP64 certification for resistance against water splashes and dust, which offers protection against light rain but not full submersion.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 system-on-chip, the same chipset used in last year’s Infinix Note 40 Pro. Storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. For photography, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ features a 50MP primary rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash support.

The handset runs XOS 15, which is based on Android 15. While Infinix has not officially committed to software updates, it claims the device can offer smooth performance without lag for up to five years.

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ houses a 5,200mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. One notable feature is its customizable AI button, which users can assign to perform a variety of functions such as toggling sound profiles, taking photos, starting the voice recorder, or launching over 30 different apps. This new addition aims to improve user convenience by offering quick access to frequently used functions.

