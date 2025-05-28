Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ leak video reveals ultra-thin design compared to Galaxy S25 Edge

Infinix is gearing up to enter the ultra-thin smartphone race with its rumoured Hot 60 Pro Plus smartphone, which aims to rival flagship phones like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. A recent hands-on video leak offers an early look at the upcoming Infinix model, which reveals its slim profile and design details that position it as a contender in the mid-range market. Though Infinix has not officially announced the phone, a tipster has shared a side-by-side comparison with Samsung’s flagship, giving a clear picture of what to expect. A leaked hands-on video has revealed the slim design of the upcoming Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus and compares it directly with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.(@UniverseIce)

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Surfaces in Leaked Video

The leaked video, shared by tipster Ice Universe, shows the Hot 60 Pro+ next to the Galaxy S25 Edge, which shows the difference in thickness and weight. The Infinix device measures about 5.95mm in thickness, slightly thicker than the Galaxy’s 5.8mm, but its curved edges give it a slimmer visual impression. Notably, the Infinix phone weighs less at 154.6 grams compared to the Galaxy’s 163.8 grams, which suggests a focus on lightweight design. The Hot 60 Pro Plus also features a triple rear camera setup, similar in style to other modern smartphones, although specific camera details remain undisclosed.

Also read: Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro and V3 Classic launched in India with NXTPAPER display tech - Details

Expected Successor to the Hot 50 Pro+

This new model will succeed last year’s Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus, which features a 6.8mm thickness and weighs 162 grams. The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. The device features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus is expected to improve on these specifications, but exact upgrades are still under wraps.

Also read: Moto G96 key specs, design and colour options tipped online - All details

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge targets the high-end segment with advanced features such as a 200MP camera and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The device is priced at Rs. 1,09,999. Meanwhile, Infinix seems to be focusing on a more affordable price point, likely below $500 (roughly Rs. 42,825), to attract mid-range buyers. The upcoming launch will reveal more about the Hot 60 Pro Plus as Infinix steps into the spotlight with its latest slim smartphone.