Infinix Hot 60i 5G mobile price in India, launch date, specifications and more

Infinix is confirmed to introduce its Hot 60i 5G smartphone in India on August 16. The launch date appeared on a dedicated page for the device on Flipkart, which also confirmed several key features and specifications ahead of its release. The handset will be available via Flipkart and Infinix’s official website. The Infinix Hot 60i 5G mobile is launching on August 16, 2025, under Rs. 10,000 in India. (Infinix)

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Colour Options and Price (Expected)

The company has announced that the device will come in four colour options: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Sleek Black, and Plum Red. This launch follows the release of the 4G version of the Infinix Hot 60i in Bangladesh in June, which featured a MediaTek Helio chipset and was priced at BDT 13,999 (around Rs. 10,000) for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 5G variant in India is expected to be priced similarly or slightly higher.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

Infinix Hot 60i 5G will feature a 6.75-inch display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will house a 6,000mAh battery, which, according to the company, is a first in its category. The battery is claimed to provide up to 128 hours of music playback.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. It will run on XOS 15, based on Android 15. For photography, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G will include a 50MP primary camera with dual-LED flash support. Camera features will include HDR and panorama modes. The rear panel will carry a rectangular camera housing with a matte finish.

In terms of durability, the Hot 60i 5G will have an IP64 rating for dust and water splash resistance. The company has also revealed that the device will support Bluetooth-based walkie-talkie connectivity. Another feature, named One-Tap Infinix AI, will allow users to carry out certain tasks using artificial intelligence tools.

The 4G variant launched earlier this year positioned the Hot 60i series as an affordable device with competitive specifications. With the addition of 5G connectivity and a larger battery, the upcoming model aims to offer a broader set of features for buyers in India’s mid-range smartphone market.