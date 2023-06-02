How does Instagram rank Reels, Stories? It's CEO explains

How does Instagram rank content which appears on your feed? After all, your feed has a variety of content from the accounts you follow. It also contains content from accounts recommended by the multimedia app which it thinks you will enjoy watching it. Instagram chief executive officer (CEO) Adam Mosseri in a blog has detailed how does the Meta-owned platform rank content.



Identifying the content



According to Mosseri, Instagram considers the recent posts shared by the accounts a user follows and the posts which he/she might be interested in. This is determined by the accounts which a user has followed or engaged with recently. The platform personalises the experience for the user to try to strike a balance between content from accounts followed with those from accounts might be interested in.



Instagram also considers other factors like format while ranking content. For example, if someone prefers to watch photos, then the app will show the user only photos. These are called signals, which include a lot of factors like the user activity, information about the post, details of the user who posted, history of interacting with accounts etc. Instagram considers the recent posts shared by the accounts a user follows and the posts which he/she might be interested in(REUTERS)

How does Instagram rank Stories?

Stories are the most popular way of sharing everyday moments on Instagram. The stories which a user sees are from the accounts he/she follows. The factors determining the rank of stories are viewing history, engagement history, closeness with the accouunt etc.



Instagram says based on these signals, it makes a series of predictions about stories anyone would find more relevant and valuable.

How are reels ranked?

Reels are short entertaining videos which help users to discover new things. A majority of reels visible on the feed is from the accounts which are not followed. Instagram says it surveys people and ask whether they find a particular reel worth their time, and learn from the feedback. The key signals determining the ranking of reels are user's activity (reels liked, saved, reshared), history of interaction with the person who posted the reel, popularity of the reel etc.

