Instagram feed getting stale? New feature will help you ‘reset’ search history

Instagram is set to introduce a new feature allowing users to “reset” their content recommendations. This will enable the app to essentially forget past activity and relearn preferences from scratch. According to the company's announcement, this feature will let users completely reset recommendations across Feeds, Reels, and Explore pages. Instagram has introduced the reset feature as part of its broader safety enhancements, particularly for teenagers. (Pic used for representation)(REUTERS)

“This is a big thing to do,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a video announcement. “It's going to make your Instagram much less interesting at first, because we're going to treat you as if we know nothing about your interests,” he said.

The reset option complements existing tools like marking content as "Interested" or "Not Interested" and using the "Hidden Words" feature to filter specific terms. Unlike these tools, the reset function offers a full algorithm refresh rather than everyday adjustments.

Earlier this year, the company has also enhanced privacy settings for "teen accounts," introducing controls that allow teens to select topics like books, travel, cooking, or sports to tailor their experience and see preferred content more frequently.

How does the feature work?

Meta, Instagram's parent company, has introduced the reset feature as part of its broader safety enhancements, particularly for teenagers, although it will be available to all users. This update allows users to reset Instagram's recommendation algorithm when content suggestions no longer align with their interests. Once reset, the app will relearn preferences based on new interactions with posts and accounts.

The feature, accessible through the content preferences section in Instagram settings, will not affect personal data or advertising preferences, which are managed separately.

Users can also use this opportunity to review and update their following list if desired. “We want to make sure everyone on Instagram — especially teens — has safe, positive, age-appropriate experiences and feels the time they’re spending on Instagram is valuable,” Meta said in a blog post.

Meta has faced scrutiny from EU regulators regarding its recommendation systems, which some argue could encourage addictive behaviour, according to a Bloomberg report. The reset feature is part of Instagram’s broader efforts to give users more control, especially as the app increasingly suggests content from strangers to compete with TikTok.

The reset option is currently in testing and expected to roll out globally soon. Meta said its goal is to enable teens to shape their Instagram experience to reflect evolving passions and interests.

(With Bloomberg inputs)