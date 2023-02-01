Home / Technology / Intel cuts employee salaries, CEO pay by 25%: Report

technology
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 09:38 AM IST

Hourly workers and employees below the seventh tier in the company’s system won’t be affected.

Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is taking a 25% cut to his base salary, (File)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

Intel Corp., struggling with a rapid drop in revenue and earnings, is cutting management pay across the company to save cash it needs to invest in a turnaround plan.

Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is taking a 25% cut to his base salary, the chipmaker said Tuesday. His executive leadership team will see their pay packets decreased by 15%. Senior managers will take a 10% reduction, and the compensation for mid-level managers will be cut by 5%.

Hourly workers and employees below the seventh tier in the company’s system won’t be affected.

“As we continue to navigate macroeconomic headwinds and work to reduce costs across the company, we’ve made several adjustments to our 2023 employee compensation and rewards programs,” Intel said in a statement. “These changes are designed to impact our executive population more significantly and will help support the investments and overall workforce needed to accelerate our transformation and achieve our long-term strategy.”

technology news salary
