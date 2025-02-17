iOS 18.4 Siri upgrades likely to get delayed: Here’s what to expect

Apple will likely release the first beta version of the iOS 18.4 update this week with some new features. This upcoming update will likely be the most crucial and biggest iOS 18 update as we may get to see smarter Siri with advanced Apple Intelligence features. Reports suggest that iOS 18.4 could introduce Siri 2.0 for iPhone, but a new rumour can land Apple in big trouble. Notably, the smarter Siri could experience a delay due to engineering problems and if not solved at the earliest, the rollout could be delayed, leaving iPhone users disappointed. Apple is already struggling with sales in several regions and the delay of crucial features could be more problematic for the brand. Know when iPhone users can experience the capabilities of Siri 2.0. iOS 18.4 with smarter Siri may roll out later than expected, check the details.(Apple)

Also read: iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 Apple Intelligence to power Siri 2.0

Apple recently rolled out the stable version of the iOS 18.3 update and now we are waiting for the iOS 18.4 beta which is expected to be released this week. As we are just a few days away from the beta release of the biggest iPhone update, a new Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman has reported that Apple may delay Siri 2.0 release. It was highlighted that Siri 2.0 is experiencing engineering and software problems due to which the voice assistant is not responding probably to the tasks. Due to these ongoing issues, Gurman said, “Some features, originally planned for April, may have to be postponed until May or later”

Also read: iOS 18.4 Beta, MacBook Air, and more Apple is expected to announce in February- Here’s what’s coming

This highlights that Apple may roll out iOS 18.4 in April it may not include the Siri 2.0 with Apple Intelligence. Therefore, we may have to wait till iOS 18.5 roll out to experience the highly awaited Apple AI features. This may come as a surprise to iPhone users as they have waited long enough to experience AI. While, the iPhone already includes some of the advanced features such as Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT integration, and others but Apple has curated a bigger hype for Siri 2.0.

Also read: iOS 18.4 to bring much-awaited Apple Intelligence support for India, CEO Tim Cook unveils

At the WWDC 2024, the tech giant showcased three major Siri capabilities, personal context, cross-app actions, and on-screen awareness, which was slated to be rolled out with the iOS 18.4 update in April. But now, Apple is experiencing delays due to improper functioning of these listed features. Now, we simply have to wait and see when Apple can bring the awaited Siri upgrade.