iOS 18 update rolling out today: Check out features, compatible iPhones, and more

iOS 18 update was officially announced at Apple’s WWDC event in June 2024. Now at the iPhone 16 launch, the company officially launched the new software update with an array of exciting new features. iOS 18 will be available to eligible iPhone users with AI upgrades, customisation features, a new design, and much more. Since June, the iOS 18 update has been in beta for testing and development, now the consumers will finally get to experience all the new features and upgrades. Know about the features, compatible devices and how to download the iOS 18 update. Know the steps to install the new iOS 18 update. (REUTERS)

iOS 18 update features, India release time, compatible iPhones

The iOS 18 update will roll out today, September 16, at 10:30 PM in India. iPhones that are slated to get the update are iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

The iOS 18 update's new features will include custom home screen layouts, a redesigned Control Centre, eye tracking, music Haptics, motion cues, upgrades to Safari and Maps app, a new Photos App, a new Apple health ecosystem, new iMessage features, and much more.

For iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max and the entire iPhone 16 series, the iOS 18 will bring several AI features with Apple Intelligence. Several apps such as Mail, Messages, Photos, Siri, and others will be available with the new update. However, these features will officially be rolled out with the iOS 18.1 update next month.

Tips before upgrading to the new iOS 18 update

First, check if your iPhone is compatible with the iOS 18 update.

Make sure to back up all your iPhone data using iCloud or iTunes.

The new update would require at least 5GB of free storage, therefore, freeing up space to download the new OS effortlessly.

Remain in a stable Wi-Fi connection area, to avoid any delay or hindrance.

Additionally, keep your iPhone charged to at least 50% or keep the device plugged in as the update will take time to download.

How to download iOS 18 update

Step 1: Go to your iPhone’s “Settings” app

Step 2: Locate “General” and tap on “Software update”

Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions for iOS 18 update

Step 4: The device would take about 30 to 60 minutes to successfully install iOS 18 update

Step 5: After download, customise your iPhone as per your choice and usability