iOS 26.3 Beta 2 coming soon: Here’s what upgrades and features your iPhone may get

Apple is preparing to release the second beta version of iOS 26.3, following the initial rollout of the first beta a few weeks ago. Although the company has not released a detailed list of changes, it is expected that the update will focus on refining existing features and resolving bugs from previous versions. Users can anticipate improvements in performance and stability as Apple moves closer to the final build. Apple is preparing iOS 26.3 Beta 2 with new features, improvements, and easier Android-to-iPhone transfers.(AP)

Fewer Beta Versions Expected

If Apple follows its recent release patterns, iOS 26.3 may have fewer beta iterations compared to earlier updates like iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.2. The company is planning to release the final version of iOS 26.3 by late January. Alongside general enhancements, some features are expected to be exclusive to European users due to regional regulations and standards.

New Features for European Users

Among the region-specific additions is an upgraded notification system that allows third-party smartwatches to receive alerts from iPhones. Previously, this function was restricted to Apple Watch models. Users in Europe will also see an improved NFC feature, enabling faster data sharing over Wi-Fi. Apple has not provided detailed explanations for how these features will operate, but they are part of the company’s compliance measures for the European market.

Features for All Users

For iPhone users outside Europe, iOS 26.3 will simplify transferring data from Android devices. Apple is introducing a native tool that allows asmoother transfer of apps, messages, and photos during the setup process. Both Apple and Google indicate that future updates will expand the range of data that can move quickly between the two platforms.

The update is also expected to include a new wallpaper, continuing a trend from past updates. Similar to previous iterations, these wallpapers often coincide with Black History Month celebrations in February.

Apple plans to release beta 2 versions not only for iOS 26.3 but also for iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3. Users and developers can watch for official announcements as the company rolls out the second beta version, which will reveal more details about the upcoming features and improvements.