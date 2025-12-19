iOS 26.3 is coming soon: These cool new features are headed to iPhones

iOS 26.3 Beta was recently released for iPhone users. It is available for iPhones that support iOS 26 and brings several quality-of-life improvements along with new features for users. Here are some of the top features coming with iOS 26.3 for your iPhone in the final release (or you can download the beta, too). iOS 26.3 is currently in beta.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

1. Easier transfer to Android phones

Switching from an iPhone to an Android phone will now be easier. This is a collaboration between Apple and Google. It allows iPhone users to easily migrate to an Android device. Google has implemented the same feature in the latest Android beta as well. All you need to do is connect both devices, after which the iPhone can wirelessly transfer photos, messages, and other data such as apps to an Android device. However, there are still a few things that are not transferred to Android, such as health data and more.

2. Notifications on third-party wearables

While notifications have always been a problem on third-party devices such as smartwatches, iOS 26.3 now introduces a notification forwarding feature that allows iPhone notifications to appear on third-party wearables as well. Apple says notifications can be forwarded to one accessory at a time, and they will not appear on the Apple Watch while notification forwarding is enabled. That said, not everyone will be able to enjoy this feature, as it is currently limited to a single accessory at a time.

3. New Wallpapers

Apple has also tweaked the Wallpaper section in iOS. Wallpaper and Astronomy wallpapers are now segregated into separate sections instead of being grouped together. Additionally, there are new weather wallpapers that users can explore.

