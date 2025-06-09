iOS 26 Liquid Glass by Apple mocked for copying Windows Vista

At WWDC 2025, Apple debuted its bold new Liquid Glass interface as part of iOS 26. Showcasing glass‑like transparency, dynamic reflections and fluid animations across Buttons, Dock, Safari, Photos, FaceTime and more, the update represents Apple’s most sweeping design shift in more than a decade. Yet the response on social media has been scathing — users are drawing comparisons with none other than Windows Vista. Reaction for iOS 26 design has veered between nostalgia and mockery. “Vista 2.0,” “Aero déjà vu,” and “Windows nostalgia on my iPhone” (Windows)

Social media satire erupts

On X (formerly Twitter), users have flooded feeds with screenshots of Liquid Glass UI paired with archival Vista Aero designs. One redditor neatly summed it up: “Windows Vista had a lot of 3D, GUI objects with sharply curved corners … and glowy elements.”

The reaction has veered between nostalgia and mockery. “Vista 2.0,” “Aero déjà vu,” and “Windows nostalgia on my iPhone” are among trending tags. Memes juxtapose the faint ribbon of glossy translucency in Apple’s Photos or Music apps with the old Windows taskbar, mockingly noting how history repeats itself.

Critics point out that Apple is not steering into entirely uncharted territory. Liquid Glass plainly follows a legacy of translucent design—first with Aqua in Mac OS X (2001), then Big Sur’s rounded corners and semi‑transparent layering in 2020 . Meanwhile, Microsoft’s own Aero Glass in Vista (2007) heavily inspired those Windows users who are now quipping about Apple’s “glass-obsession.”

What’s different now is Apple’s timing and intent: designers insist Liquid Glass adapts to light and dark ambience with real‑time rendering, making the OS feel alive and responsive. But detractors question whether adding shiny aesthetics amounts to innovation, or visual déjà vu.

Developers braced for overhaul

Beyond memes, developers are hard at work. Apple will issue updated APIs, pushing app makers to adapt to the new design language across iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac and Apple TV later this year. For many, it’s the biggest UI overhaul since iOS 7 in 2013.

Yet beneath the glossy surface, the debate is simmering: is this a compelling modern interface, or a polished echo of Vista’s mid‑2000s visual trends? As iOS 26 lands, users will decide if Liquid Glass is a shimmering leap forward, or just a nostalgic glimmer from the past.