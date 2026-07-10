iPad vs laptop: We compared performance, battery, portability and price to find the better buy in 2026

Choosing between purchasing a tablet and a laptop used to be simple earlier. You picked a laptop as it supported more use-cases and could handle heavier apps and program compared to tablets. But in 2026, the lines between tablets and laptops have become nonexistent. Apple with its iPads powered by its M4 and M5 chipsets has closed the performance gap in a way tablets are no longer being used just for streaming videos, but they are also being used for productivity and studying online. Simply put, iPads can easily rival modern ultra-thin laptops in terms of portability, performance and battery life.

iPads are great if you are a part of Apple's ecosystem. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

If you are confused between buying an iPad and a laptop, in 2026, this dilemma is greater than ever. So to help you make a decision, we compared iPads and laptops across the factors such as performance, battery life, portability, display quality, productivity, and overall price. So, whether you're attending online classes, working remotely, editing photos and videos, browsing, or simply playing games, this guide will help you make the right choice.

iPad vs laptop: When and who should pick an iPad?

Both an iPad and a laptop have different use-cases. You should pick an iPad if portability, battery life, and touch-first experience matter more to you than desktop-level multitasking. They are good for people who are looking for a perfect productivity tool thanks to their powerful processors, long software support, and accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

You should choose an iPad if:

> You prioritise portability over upgradeability

> You want long battery life that lasts an entire day

> You prefer a touchscreen and stylus for note-taking or drawing

> Your work revolves around web apps, media consumption, and light productivity

> You already have other Apple devices and want seamless ecosystem features.

Who is an iPad ideal for?

An iPad is an ideal choice for students, creative professionals, frequent travelers, professionals with cloud-based workflows.

Best iPads to buy in India right now

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) combines a sleek aluminium design with a lightweight build that makes it ideal for work, travel, and entertainment. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display supports Wide Colour (P3), True Tone, a fully laminated panel, and an anti-reflective coating, delivering vibrant colours and excellent colour accuracy for photo editing, content creation, and media consumption. It is powered by Apple's M3 chip with 8GB RAM, the iPad Air delivers desktop-class performance. Storage options range from 128GB to 1TB, giving users flexibility for apps and large files. Productivity is enhanced with Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro support, Magic Keyboard compatibility, Stage Manager, and external display support up to 6K, making it a capable device for students and professionals alike.

Specifications Screen Size 11-inch Liquid Retina Display (2360 × 1640), Wide Colour (P3), True Tone, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple M3 chip RAM & Storage 8GB RAM; 128GB, Battery Life Up to 10 hours of web browsing Productivity Features Apple Intelligence, Stage Manager, Apple Pencil Pro & Apple Pencil (USB-C) support, Magic Keyboard support, USB-C (10Gbps), external display support up to 6K, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6E Reasons to Buy Excellent performance Premium build quality Sharp and vibrant display Reasons to Avoid Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil add to the cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this iPad for its fast performance, premium design, long battery life, and excellent display quality. Many users appreciate its ability to handle note-taking, media consumption, creative tasks, and productivity with ease.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3) is designed for users who want a larger canvas without stepping up to the iPad Pro. Its premium aluminium chassis houses a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display with Wide Colour (P3), True Tone, and an anti-reflective coating, delivering vibrant visuals and excellent colour accuracy. It is powered by Apple's M3 chip with 8GB RAM that handles multitasking, 4K video editing, and demanding apps with ease. Available in storage options from 128GB to 1TB, the iPad Air also supports Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro, Stage Manager, and the Magic Keyboard, making it a powerful productivity companion.

Specifications Screen Size 13-inch Liquid Retina Display (2732 × 2048), Wide Colour (P3), True Tone, 600 nits brightness Processor Apple M3 chip RAM & Storage 8GB RAM; 256GB, Battery Life Up to 10 hours of web browsing Productivity Features Apple Intelligence, Stage Manager, Apple Pencil Pro & Apple Pencil (USB-C) support, Magic Keyboard support, USB-C (10Gbps), external display support up to 6K, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6E, multitasking with Split View and external display support Reasons to Buy Excellent performance Premium build quality Sharp and vibrant display Reasons to Avoid Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil are sold separately Screen refresh rate is limited to 60Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this iPad for its desktop-class performance, premium design, long-lasting battery, and expansive Liquid Retina display. Customers find it ideal for students, professionals, and creators.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch M3 is one of the best premium tablets for students, professionals, and creators. Its lightweight recycled aluminium body is paired with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and an anti-reflective coating for vibrant colours and impressive colour accuracy. It is powered by Apple's M3 chip and 8GB RAM, it delivers laptop-class performance for multitasking, video editing, and gaming. Available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, the tablet also supports Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Stage Manager, making it a highly capable productivity device.

Specifications Screen Size 11-inch Liquid Retina Display (2360 × 1640), Wide Colour (P3), True Tone, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple M3 chip RAM & Storage 8GB RAM; 256GB, Battery Life Up to 10 hours of web browsing Productivity Features Apple Intelligence, Stage Manager, Apple Pencil Pro & Apple Pencil (USB-C) support, Magic Keyboard support, USB-C (10Gbps), external display support up to 6K, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6E, Split View and multitasking Reasons to Buy Excellent performance Premium build quality Sharp and vibrant display Reasons to Avoid Screen refresh rate is limited to 60Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this iPad for its performance, premium design, long-lasting battery, and expansive Liquid Retina display. Customers find it ideal for students, professionals, and creators.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.

iPad vs laptop: When and who should pick a laptop?

A laptop is the better choice for people whose work involves higher computing power, desktop-class software, extensive multitasking and running AI heavy workloads. Whether you choose a Windows laptop or a MacBook, a laptop remains a more practical choice for people whose work involves a running codes, working on complex worksheets and editing videos.

You should choose a laptop if:

> Your work relies on professional software or specialised applications

> You frequently multitask with several apps and browser tabs

> You require multiple ports, external monitor support, or upgradeable storage

> You want better value for long-term productivity and professional use.

Who is a laptop ideal for?

A laptop is ideal for working professionals, researchers, video editors, programmers and developers and gaming enthusiasts.

Best laptops to buy in India right now

The Apple 2024 MacBook Air combines an ultra-thin aluminium unibody with exceptional performance. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colours, Wide Colour (P3), True Tone, and 500 nits brightness, delivering outstanding colour accuracy for photo editing, video streaming, and creative work. It is powered by Apple's M3 chip, which handles multitasking, coding, video editing, and AI-powered workflows effortlessly while maintaining silent, fanless operation. With up to 24GB unified memory, 2TB SSD storage, and 18-hour battery life, it also supports Apple Intelligence, Wi-Fi 6E, and dual external displays, making it a productivity powerhouse.

Specifications Screen Size 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display (2560 × 1664), Wide Colour (P3), True Tone, 500 nits brightness, 1 billion colours Processor Apple M3 chip RAM & Storage 16GB RAM; 512GB, Battery Life Up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback Productivity Features Apple Intelligence, macOS, Wi-Fi 6E, MagSafe 3 charging, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, support for up to two external displays, Touch ID, backlit Magic Keyboard, Force Touch trackpad Reasons to Buy Excellent performance Premium light weight design Sharp and vibrant display Reasons to Avoid Limited port selection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this laptop for its blazing-fast performance, premium build quality, long battery life, silent fanless design, and vibrant Liquid Retina display. Many users say it comfortably handles office work, coding, photo editing, video editing, and multitasking while remaining lightweight enough for travel.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and productivity features.

The ASUS ProArt PZ14 (2026) is a premium Copilot+ detachable creator PC designed for professionals who need desktop-class AI performance in a highly portable form factor. Its ultra-light 0.79kg Nano Black chassis pairs with a detachable keyboard and stylus, making it ideal for digital artists, photographers, and video editors. The 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen delivers exceptional colour accuracy with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, PANTONE Validation, HDR True Black 1000, and 1.07 billion colours, ensuring true-to-life visuals. It is powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it also includes ProArt Creator Hub, Copilot+ AI features, and up to 22 hours of battery life, making it an excellent mobile workstation.

Specifications Screen Size 14-inch (35.56cm) 3K ASUS Lumina OLED Touch Display (2880 × 1800), 144Hz, 16:10, 100% DCI-P3, PANTONE Validated, HDR True Black 1000, Stylus Support Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite RAM & Storage 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery Life 75Wh battery, up to 22 hours video playback Productivity Features Copilot+ PC, ProArt Creator Hub, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Windows 11 Home, ASUS Pen 3.0 support, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, Wi-Fi 7, USB4, SD Express 7.0 card reader, 8MP front camera, 13MP rear camera, Windows Hello IR camera Reasons to Buy Outstanding OLED display with PANTONE validation Lightweight detachable design Excellent performance and battery life Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this laptop for its gorgeous OLED display, premium build quality, exceptional portability, and long battery life. Creative users appreciate the detachable design, stylus support, and AI-powered Snapdragon X2 Elite platform for illustration, photo editing, and productivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, performance and productivity features.

This HP OmniBook Ultra 14 is a premium AI-powered laptop designed for professionals, creators and multitaskers who need performance and portability. Its sleek Meteor Silver aluminium design gives it a sophisticated look, while the compact form factor makes it easy to carry. The laptop features a 14-inch high-resolution display designed for sharp visuals and accurate colour reproduction, making it suitable for content creation and entertainment. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 processor that delivers smooth performance for demanding workloads.

Specifications Screen Size 14-inch IPS Display Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 Processor RAM & Storage 32GB LPDDR5X RAM + 1TB SSD Battery Life Up to 12+ hours Productivity Features Windows 11 Home, AI-powered features, backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, HP AI tools, fast SSD storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, integrated AMD Radeon graphics Reasons to Buy Excellent performance and battery life Premium design and portability Fast storage experience Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this laptop for its premium build quality, fast performance and smooth multitasking experience. Users highlight that the Ryzen AI processor combined with 32GB RAM makes everyday productivity, professional workloads and multiple application usage effortless.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, performance and battery life.

iPad vs Laptops: Top differences

Parameter iPad Laptop Performance Apple's M-series iPads deliver exceptional performance for everyday tasks, creative work, and casual video editing. However, iPadOS still limits how effectively that power can be used for professional workflows. Windows laptops and MacBooks offer desktop-class operating systems, better multitasking, and support for demanding software like Adobe Premiere Pro, AutoCAD, and IDEs. Battery Life Typically lasts 10–12 hours on a single charge Most ultrabooks offer 8–15 hours of battery life Portability Lightweight (typically 450–700g), slim, and easy to carry. Heavier (1.2–2.5kg), especially performance laptops. Display Quality Excellent colour accuracy, high brightness, ProMotion (on select models), and responsive touchscreen with Apple Pencil support. Larger displays improve productivity, while premium laptops offer OLED or Mini-LED panels. However, touch support isn't universal. Productivity Great for note-taking, presentations, emails, and cloud-based work. Multitasking has improved but remains less flexible than desktop operating systems. Built for serious productivity with desktop software, better file management, multiple app windows, external monitor support, and keyboard shortcuts. Software Compatibility Access to millions of mobile apps, but some professional desktop applications remain unavailable or feature-limited. Supports full desktop applications across business, engineering, programming, design, finance, and content creation. Multitasking Supports Split View and Stage Manager, but workflow flexibility is still limited compared to desktop OS. Easily manages multiple monitors, dozens of browser tabs, and resource-intensive applications simultaneously. Keyboard & Input Touchscreen-first experience. Optional Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil enhance productivity but add to the overall cost. Full-sized physical keyboard and trackpad included, making it more comfortable for extended typing sessions. Gaming Excellent for mobile games and Apple Arcade titles, but the library of AAA games is relatively small. Windows laptops support a much wider range of PC games, with dedicated GPUs available for high-end gaming. Connectivity USB-C on newer models, with limited ports. External accessories often require adapters or hubs. Offers more connectivity options, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, SD card readers, and better peripheral support. Storage Options Fixed internal storage with no upgrade path after purchase. Many Windows laptops allow SSD upgrades, while external storage support is more flexible. Best For Students, travellers, artists, note-takers, readers, and users focused on media consumption or light productivity. Professionals, developers, creators, engineers, gamers, business users, and heavy multitaskers. Starting Price (India) Entry-level iPads generally start around ₹ 35,000– ₹ 40,000, while premium iPad Pro models can exceed ₹ 1,00,000 before accessories. Good Windows laptops start around ₹ 40,000, while premium ultrabooks and MacBooks range from ₹ 70,000 to over ₹ 2,00,000. Overall Value Excellent if portability, battery life, note-taking, and entertainment are your priorities. Better long-term value for users who need desktop software, multitasking, and maximum versatility.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets and laptops, including Apple and Windows variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of iPads, Windows laptops and MacBooks across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, productivity and battery technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying iPads and laptops in India Should I buy an iPad or a laptop for everyday use? iPads are ideal for students, content consumption, digital notes, drawing, video calls and light productivity. Laptops are better for professional work, coding, heavy multitasking, office applications and tasks that require full desktop software.

Can an iPad replace a laptop in India? An iPad can replace a laptop for many users who mainly browse the web, attend meetings, stream content, manage emails and create documents.

What screen size should I choose when buying an iPad or laptop? For portability, 11-inch to 14-inch displays are ideal for students and frequent travellers. A 14-inch or 15.6-inch laptop offers a better balance between productivity and portability, while larger screens are suitable for gaming, editing and professional workloads.

How much storage do I need in an iPad or laptop? For basic users, 128GB storage can be enough on an iPad. Students and professionals should consider 256GB or more.

Which has better battery life: iPad or laptop? iPads usually offer longer battery life because of their efficient mobile processors and optimised operating system. Premium laptops with modern processors can also provide all-day battery performance, but battery life varies depending on workload, display and power settings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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