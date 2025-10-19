iPhone 15 price drops lower than iPhone 16e: But, is it worth buying?

Amazon’s Diwali sale will end on October 20, marking the end of one of the biggest festive sales of the year. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then the iPhone 15 is now the cheapest iPhone model you can buy, and it is also lower than the affordable iPhone 16e model. But is iPhone 15 a worthy buy in 2025, despite being two generations old? Here’s how you can buy an iPhone 15 at a reasonable price during Amazon sale.(Apple)

Well, the smartphone has proven to have impressive performance, camera features, and overall usage is smooth. However, it misses out on Apple Intelligence due to hardware constraints. Therefore, if you want to buy the iPhone 15, here’s how much it will cost during the Amazon sale.

iPhone 15 price drop

iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs. 59,900 on Amazon for the 128GB variant. However, due to the ongoing sale, it is available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, giving buyers a 17% discount. In addition to the e-commerce discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.

Buyers can avail Rs. 750 off using an HDFC credit card. And with exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs. 47,450 off on the iPhone 15. However, the price will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16e

Display: Both smartphones feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display offering a 60Hz refresh rate. However, iPhone 15 offers a higher brightness of up to 2000nits.

Performance and battery: The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM. Whereas the iPhone 16e is powered by an A18 chip with 8GB RAM, offering Apple Intelligence.

Camera: The iPhone 15 features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Whereas the iPhone 16e features a single 48MP rear camera.