iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro orders CANCELLED: Is the Flipkart Big Billion Day a scam…

The ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Day sale introduces some irresistible discount prices for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. The sale prices attracted thousands of buyers across the world to get the deal prices. The sale went live for Flipkart Black and Plus members on September 22, and today it's live for all Flipkart users. However, behind the flashy prices, Flipkart is now being accused of scamming people, as hours after placing the order, buyers are reporting that their order is being cancelled by the e-commerce giant. This is raising serious concerns over transparency, accountability, or whether it was just a tactic to drive traffic. Here’s how netizens are reacting to the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale scam. Netizens are sharing posts of their iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro orders being cancelled during Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro orders are cancelled during the Flipkart sale

This year, Flipkart advertised huge discounts on standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. As per the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale page, the effective price of the iPhone 16 was advertised for Rs. 51,999 for the 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 69,999 for the iPhone 16 Pro’s 128GB storage variant.

During the early access, several buyers were able to place the order at the discounted price, but the excitement did not last long, as soon the orders started getting cancelled, even after making the payment. Several iPhone buyers went on social media platforms, primarily X (formerly Twitter), calling Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale a “SCAM”.

A user on X post said, “I've placed 3 full-paid orders on Flipkart, only to have them rejected & cancelled within 4 hours. This feels like a scam!” Another X user posted, “@flipkartsupport @Flipkart Looks like you are making fool of customers, my orders for iphone 16 and iphone 16 pro were placed successfully during the starting of bbd sale and this morning you cancelled both without any reason, what type of scam is this?”

This issue is being noticed for users who order the device on September 23 at midnight. Whereas, some of the Flipkart and Plus users have reported that their device has been shipped, but is yet to be delivered. Despite the fact, several iPhone buyers are not sceptical of Flipkart’s services and sale offers. As of now, we are still awaiting Flipkart’s official statement on the matter and how it plans to reassure buyers during the sale.