iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which large iPhone model offers better value?

Apple has launched its latest iPhone 16 series in India and other global markets. The new lineup features four new models, including the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max, both of which cater to users seeking larger screens. The iPhone 16 Pro Max represents the top-tier option, while the Plus offers a more balanced choice. Here’s a detailed comparison between the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This comparison will help.you understand which large iPhone model among the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer better value for money.(Apple)

iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Design and Size

The iPhone 16 Pro Max stands out with its 6.9-inch display, making it the largest iPhone to date. It measures 163mm x 77.6mm x 8.25mm. In comparison, the iPhone 16 Plus retains the 6.7-inch size from its predecessor, measuring 160.9mm x 77.8mm x 7.8mm.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max uses a Grade 5 titanium frame, while the iPhone 16 Plus is built with aluminum. Both models now feature a capacitive Camera Control button for zooming and taking photos, a new addition for the series. Also, the camera bump on the iPhone 16 Plus has been redesigned with a vertical dual-camera arrangement to accommodate spatial video recording.

iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Display Differences

The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a 6.9-inch OLED XDR display, enhanced with a Border Reduction Structure (BRS) and ProMotion technology, which offers a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120Hz. The iPhone 16 Plus, however, features a 6.7-inch display with a fixed 60Hz refresh rate, though its brightness matches the Pro Max at 2000 nits peak. Both models include the Dynamic Island cutout and Face ID biometric system.

iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Performance and Software

Both the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max are powered by the new A18 chipset, manufactured using advanced 3nm technology. Apple claims a 15 percent improvement in CPU performance and a 20 percent boost in GPU performance over the previous generation. The iPhone 16 Pro Max benefits from a slightly more advanced version of the A18, known as A18 Pro.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 series will run on iOS 18, which introduces features like enhanced AI tools, app locking with Face ID, and new customization options for the home screen. The update also supports RCS messaging and improved Control Center functionality.

iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Camera Systems

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a new 48MP ultrawide camera with a 1/2.6-inch sensor and enhanced pixel size, a significant upgrade from the previous 12MP ultrawide. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Plus retains the older 12MP ultrawide camera but with a faster f/2.2 aperture. The iPhone 16 Pro Max also includes a 5x optical zoom lens, while the iPhone 16 Plus relies on digital zoom from the main sensor.

In video recording, the iPhone 16 Pro Max can capture 4K video at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision, whereas the iPhone 16 Plus supports 1080p at 120 FPS or 240 FPS, and 4K at 60 FPS.

iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price

The iPhone 16 Plus starts at ₹89,900 for the 128GB model, ₹99,900 for the 256GB variant, and ₹1,19,900 for the 512GB model. It is available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White. In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB model, ₹1,64,900 for the 512GB model, and ₹1,84,900 for the 1TB model. It comes in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium.

In short, while both the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer large screens and the latest technology, the Pro Max provides additional features and premium materials, catering to users seeking the highest-end specifications.