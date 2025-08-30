iPhone 16 price cut to happen soon after iPhone 17 sale starts on…

Apple is officially introducing the new generation iPhones at the September 9 launch event. As we get the first glimpse at the new iPhone 17 models, many buyers may expect a price drop for previous-generation iPhones. Following the launch of new generation iPhones, Apple has a history of slashing prices on its older iPhone models. Therefore, we can expect a price cut for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus during the Apple event. But what would be the right time to buy the iPhone 16? Should the buyer get the smartphone now, get the iPhone 17 or wait for any expected price cut announcement? iPhone 17 is launching on September 9. Should you wait for the iPhone 16 price drop?(Bloomberg)

What’s the right time to buy the iPhone 16?

This year, Apple is reported to announce several upgrades to the iPhone 17 models. The entire lineup is expected to get new processors, camera upgrades, new generation software, AI features, and others. While many smartphone buyers will be eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new iPhone 17 models, many are also waiting for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus price drop just after the launch of the new-gen models.

We’ve broken down the two best times to buy an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus. These options will help you decide when to make your purchase based on your budget and what you hope to save.

iPhone 16 price before iPhone 17 launch:

Currently, the iPhone 16 retails for Rs. 79,990 for the 128GB variant. However, on Amazon, it's available at a discounted price of Rs. 69,999, which is already 12% less than the original price.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus is available at a discounted price of Rs. 79,990, reduced from the original price of Rs. 89,990. Therefore, if you are the upgrading will not make a big difference for you, then iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could be a great option. iPhone 16 buyers can also check out our detailed expert review of the phone here.

iPhone 16 price drop after iPhone 17 launch

Having a look at previous year trends, Apple will reportedly reduce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus price, soon after the iPhone 17 launch. Reportedly, both models could get a Rs. 10,000 price cut. Therefore, more or less, you may get the same pricing if you buy before the launch or after the expected price drop.

For greater savings, you may also want to wait for the upcoming festive season sale on Amazon and Flipkart that may bring huge price drops on the older generation smartphones. With website discounts, bank and exchange offers, you may get the smartphone at under Rs. 65000 for the base iPhone 16 model.