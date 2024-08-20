iPhone 16 Pro launch: New Desert Titanium colour, Capture Button and all that you can expect

iPhone 16 Pro launch is just a few weeks away now that August is halfway over. This means potential buyers are growing excited about what to expect from the next ‘Pro’ iPhone. Ahead of the launch, there’s a lot we usually know about the devices, including potential specifications, colour options, new buttons, and more. Here is a roundup of rumours and speculation regarding what to expect from Apple next month—in September, 2024. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come in a new Desert Titanium colourway this year. (Getty Images via AFP)

iPhone 16 Pro Could Be Offered In A New ‘Desert Titanium’ Colourway

Apple is known for having a signature colour every year. Last year, it was Natural Titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro; before that, it was Deep Purple with the iPhone 14 Pro. This year, Apple is expected to debut a new Desert Titanium colour, which is anticipated to replace the Blue Titanium colourway from last year. According to information from tipster Majin Bu on X, the colour could be described as a “kind of dark gold” and will be more subdued compared to the iPhone 14 Pro’s Deep Purple.

This aligns with earlier rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro might feature a bronze-like shade. If Apple does indeed launch this new colour, it could mean that the iPhone 16 Pro might come in Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Desert Titanium, or what Apple decides to call it.

Apple's 3nm A18 Pro Is Coming

Apple is expected to debut two A18 chipsets this time: the A18 and the A18 Pro. The A18 Pro is anticipated to be the successor to the 3nm-based A17 Pro, which powers the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple is expected to focus heavily on neural processing, with AI taking centre stage at the launch. As Apple’s intelligent features are expected to improve over time, it makes sense for the company to introduce a powerful chipset that is also future-proof.

Apple Intelligence Brings iPhone On Par With Android's AI Prowess

iPhone 16 series is expected to run Apple Intelligence features that are currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro. Although it is possible that these features won’t be available immediately with the new devices and may launch later with iOS 18.1 (similar to the iPhone 15 Pro).

This will mark Apple’s first attempt at integrating advanced on-device AI technology, in conjunction with ChatGPT, which will require user input whenever it needs to resort to online services. Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce features such as Image Playground for generative AI image generation, an enhanced Siri, and a range of writing tools. There will also be a new smart calculator app.

Capture Button Will Appeal To Content Creators

For the second year in a row, Apple may introduce a brand-new button. This year, the button could be a ‘Capture Button,’ which might allow users to capture images and videos using a physical button located under the power button. There is also speculation that users will experience haptic feedback when using it and that it may even enable users to half-press the button to focus, mimicking a real SLR or mirrorless camera. This capture button is expected to be present on both the standard and Pro iPhone 16 models.

iPhone 16 Pro Launch Date

Apple has traditionally unveiled new iPhones in September, and with less than a month remaining, fans are eagerly awaiting the new models. Reports suggest that Apple might reveal the iPhone 16 Pro, alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, on September 10. However, these are just rumours at this stage, and Apple is expected to confirm the launch date in the coming days.