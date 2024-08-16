iPhone 16 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro: Which flagship smartphone is better for you

iPhone 16 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro: This week Google launched the new Pixel 9 series with two “Pro models.” On the other hand, Apple is gearing up to announce its iPhone 16 series as a rival to Pixel 9 models. While both series consist of flagship smartphones, it is worth considering which smartphone brands will better suit your needs. Therefore, to gain a more comprehensive understanding, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro. These two smartphones are the “Pro models” of the latest flagships, making them a direct competitor. Check out which flagship smartphone is better, iPhone 16 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro. Check out the detailed specs comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro.(Apple Hub/ Google)

iPhone 16 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro

Design and display:

This year Google has reduced the size of its Pixel 9 Pro from 6.7-inch to 6.3-inch to accommodate the Pixel 9 Pro XL. On the other hand, Apple is rumoured to increase the size of the iPhone 16 Pro from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch. Therefore, it is expected that the size, dimensions, and weight of the smartphones will most likely be the same. However, the only difference would be the camera modules, giving them a more unique and distant look. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro still features an aluminium frame whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro may come with a titanium frame.

In terms of display, the Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro may come with a similar LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with expected peak brightness of up to 2500nits. Additionally, the Dynamic Island of the display also sets the Pixel 9 Pro apart from the iPhone 16 Pro.

Camera:

In terms of camera, the Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro give tough competition. The Pixel 9 Pro features a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX803 sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. However, the camera performance of a smartphone can only be tested to know which has better resolution and quality.

On the front, the Pixel 9 Pro features a 48MP autofocus camera, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro may come with a 12MP selfie camera.

Performance and battery:

In terms of performance, the Pixel 9 Pro is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset. Google claims that the new generation chipset is faster and more powerful than the Tensor G3 chipset. Additionally, it also has faster AI processing capabilities with Gemini Nano built. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro is speculated to come with an A18 Pro chipset that is expected to be equally powerful for advanced processing, AI features, and multitasking. Apple will also offer AI features with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT integration. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro offers 16GB LPDDR5X, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro may offer 8GB RAM.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 9 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery and the iPhone 16 Pro may come with a 3577 mAh battery.

Price:

In terms of pricing, the Pixel 9 Pro was announced at a starting price of ₹109999. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro prices are expected to be hiked due to new advanced features. Therefore, we must wait for the official launch to confirm how much the iPhone 16 series will cost.