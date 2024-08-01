iPhone 16 series colour variants revealed ahead of September launch: Details

As we enter the month of August, the launch timeline for the iPhone 16 gets closer, creating curiosity and excitement over what Apple will announce. Over the past few months, leaks and rumours about the upcoming iPhone models have started to spread rapidly, revealing every aspect of the iPhone 16 models. While we may have an idea of what Apple may announce, it is always fun to explore what tipsters have to say about the upcoming devices. iPhone 16 series colour variants leaked with new colour shades, know more. (REUTERS)

Now that the iPhone 16 series is just a month away from its speculated launch, the images of the iPhones have started to surface, giving us a glimpse of the expected design and colour variant. With leaks, we have an idea about what changes are expected in the design, but a new leak by a tipster named Sonny Dickson has confirmed the colour variant of the standardas well as the models. Know which new colour options and shades are coming with the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 series colour variants

Earlier this week, tipster Sonny Dickson shared an X post showcasing an image of five iPhone 16 colour options. The image also revealed how the iPhone 16 will look in real life with its new vertical camera module. The image also showcased a frosted glass back finish which was introduced with the iPhone 15 standard model, however, the colour shades have been transformed, giving the iPhone 16 a more refined look. In the image, we can see the iPhone 16 in Pink, Blue, Black, White, and Green colour variants. However, we can also expect a new Purple colour option in place of the Yellow variant.

Now, today the tipster also revealed the speculated colour options for iPhone 16 Pro and . According to previous leaks, it is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in four colour options: Natural Titanium, Rose Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. The recent image of iPhone 16 Pro dummy models shared by Dickson showcases three colours Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. However, the Black colour is slightly darker than last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and the image does not have a Rose Titanium colour variant.

This year, Apple is speculated to replace the Blue Titanium colour variant with a new Rose colour. But, no leaks about how the Rose Titanium will look have been shared until a Weibo-based tipster (via MacRumors) who goes by the name of Fixed Focus Digital claimed that the Rose Titanium will have a bronze-like colour finish instead of a pink finish. Since it is based on a leak, we can not be sure of how the new colour variant for the iPhone 16 Pro will be launched, but the previous leaks have given us a great deal of idea about the other colour variants for the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 series design

This year Apple is expected to introduce several design changes for the iPhone 16 series model. We have already mentioned that the iPhone 16 and i may feature a vertical camera module. Apart from that, it is also expected they may come with the Action Button which featured in last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models.

For iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, we expect a size increase of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively. Additionally, they may come with a new capture button. However, the design, camera module, and other features from a design perspective will remain the same as last year.

Now, in just a few weeks, Apple will announce the official launch date for the awaited “Apple event” and we will witness the new generation, iPhone 16 series with upgraded specs, AI features, design, and more.