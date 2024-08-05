iPhone 16 series likely to miss Apple Intelligence during September launch: Here’s when new iPhones may get AI tools

In the coming month, the launch of the iPhone 16 series is expected to transform the landscape of how we use iPhones with upcoming Apple Intelligence. While the iOS 18 update is slated to bring several new features to the iPhone, Apple's AI integration will reportedly have a bigger impact on performance, usability, and sales. While Apple Intelligence is the main attraction for the upcoming series, experts suggest that it will not be available to users right out of the box. Apple failed to integrate the stable version of Apple Intelligence into iOS 18 beta versions, and now it has surfaced in the iOS 18.1 beta. Know when Apple Intelligence for the iPhone 16 series will be rolled out. Apple Intelligence feature will not be rolled out during the iPhone 16 series launch, check details. (Apple)

When Apple is expected to roll out Apple Intelligence to iPhone 16 series

Since the rollout of iOS 18.1 beta, several experts and reports have claimed that Apple will not introduce features during the launch. Many also speculate that Apple may plan to delay the September launch to provide iPhone 16 models with AI features out of the box. However, now according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 as per schedule, but the Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in October as part of the iOS 18.1 update.

Therefore, we can expect the iPhone 16 series launch to take place on September 10, whereas the stable version of Apple Intelligence features will be rolled out sometime in October. Currently, the iOS 18.1 beta includes some Apple Intelligence features such as AI writing tools, Notes app transcriptions and summarisation, AI memories on the Photos app, and much more. However, it still misses some of the previewed which were showcased at the WWDC 2024 event. The upcoming AI feature may include ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, Siri upgrades, and other features to be rolled out in future beta releases for .

Therefore, it is expected that Apple will gradually introduce Apple Intelligence to the s users and the iPhone 15 Pro model users. Reportedly, Apple has also planned for the timely release of all the previewed Apple Intelligence features and everything will be announced as per the set timeline.

Apple Intelligence features

Apple announced the integration of AI features to iPhone, iPad and Mac with “Apple Intelligence.” The company showcased several advanced features at the WWDC 2024 event such as Genmoji, Writing tools which are similar to Galaxy AI, Advanced Siri with ChatGPT integration, Summarization, transcription, and much more.