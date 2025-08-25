iPhone 16 users, Apple has a ‘surprise gift’ for you with iOS 26 update

iPhone 16 users reportedly will get a surprise feature from Apple with the upcoming iOS 26 software update. Apple is expected to release the stable iOS 26 update to previous-generation iPhones, bringing the new Liquid Glass UI, Apple Intelligence features, and more. However, a new report surrounding the update highlights that iPhone 16 models will likely get a major charging upgrade. iPhone 16 series could support up to 25W wireless charging from third-party MagSafe chargers.(Bloomberg)

Reportedly, the iOS 26 update has silently increased the wireless charging speed on iPhone 16 models with a third-party Qi2-certified charger. This upgrade was spotted on a recent iOS 26 beta update with support for the Qi 2.2 standard. Therefore, know how the iPhone 16 users can benefit from this upgrade.

iPhone 16 models get charging upgrade with iOS 26

According to a Macrumors report, the recent iOS 26 beta update was spotted with support for the Qi 2.2 standard for the iPhone 16 series. This means that iPhone 16 models will now support third-party Qi2 chargers that could deliver up to 25W charging. Previously, it was only possible to use official Apple MagSafe chargers for faster charging, and it was limited to 15W charging from third-party wireless chargers. Hence, iPhone 16 users can enjoy faster wireless charging from any brand charger that supports Qi2 standards.

This may also come as great news for iPhone 17 series models, as they may also support the latest Qi2.2 standard with a charging speed of up to 25W. Some leaks also suggest that the iPhone’s wireless charging speed could go up to 50W. However, we may have to wait until launch to confirm these claims.

iOS 26 release date

The iOS 26 will officially be launched alongside the iPhone 17 series in September. While Apple has yet to announce the iPhone launch event date, several rumours suggest that it will take place on September 9, 2025. The iPhone 17 model will come with iOS 26 out of the box, but for older generation models, such as the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 15 series, and older models, they could get the iOS 16 update later in the same week as the iPhone launch.