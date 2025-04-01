iPhone 16 users in India finally get Apple Intelligence support: Check key features

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.4 for all iPhone models that support iOS 18. With this update, Apple has introduced a slew of new features and, most importantly, Apple Intelligence for the Indian market, supporting English (India). This officially brings Apple Intelligence support for Indian iPhone users who are currently using the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16e. This also extends to iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4. iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro users can now officially use Apple Intelligence in India.(Reuters)

Apple Intelligence features that Indian iPhone users can now access

Clean Up in Photos

The Cleanup tool allows users to remove any unwanted objects from photos. It can eliminate distracting elements, unwanted people in the background, and even blur out faces.

The Photos app also includes several other AI-powered features, such as Memories, which lets users create small videos by typing a prompt. The AI then selects photos and videos based on the description to create a storyline and themes.

Image Playground

Image Playground is both a standalone app and can be used within other apps. Users can create images using a base prompt and combine concepts like themes, costumes, accessories, and even locations. It also allows the creation of AI avatars of family members or friends based on photos stored in the library.

While Image Playground can be used as a standalone app, it is also integrated into other Apple apps such as Messages, Freeform, Keynote, and more.

Genmoji

When an exact emoji for a situation doesn’t exist, Genmoji allows users to create one using text-based descriptions. For example, if a flying cat emoji is needed but doesn’t exist in the default emoji tray, users can simply type a description, and Apple Intelligence will generate the emoji. Users can also create emojis using photos of family and friends.

ChatGPT With Siri And Writing Tools

ChatGPT, one of the most popular AI chatbots, is now available within Siri and writing tools across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. It can summarise text, rewrite, proofread, and even generate new content.

Users can also ask ChatGPT various queries through Siri, which now leverages its AI capabilities to provide better responses.

Proofreading, Rewriting, And Summarising With Writing Tools

Writing Tools is one of the most useful features of Apple Intelligence. Users can proofread, rewrite, and summarise text across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. These tools work across multiple apps, including Mail, Messages, Notes, and even some third-party applications.

Prioritised Notifications

Priority messages appear at the top of the inbox in the Mail app, highlighting the most urgent emails. Additionally, prioritised notifications help users manage time-sensitive alerts by ensuring they receive immediate attention.

