iPhone 16e battery capacity revealed: Why it has become the talk of the town

Apple launched its new iPhone 16 series model, the iPhone 16e, at an affordable price of just Rs.59990 in India. The smartphone has now become a part of every discussion after launch due to its advanced specs offerings with increased pricing. People seem to have mixed feelings about the iPhone 16e, but it may come to buyers’ liking due to its affordability and Apple Intelligence. However, there is one more reason why the iPhone 16e is popular, and that is the upgraded battery. In a new video, the iPhone 16e battery size was revealed, showcasing a bigger battery than the flagship iPhone 16 model. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 16e battery upgrade. iPhone 16e battery size revealed, know why it has battery life.(Apple)

iPhone 16e battery size revealed

During the iPhone 16e launch, Apple marketed the smartphone’s “supersized battery life,” but it did not reveal the actual battery size. As of now, Apple claims that the smartphone will offer up to 26 hours of video playback time, which is four hours greater than the iPhone 16 model. Now, tech reviewer Dave Lee has revealed that the iPhone 16e is backed by a 3961mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 16 comes with a 3561mAh battery, a major 10 percent difference in battery size. This drastic difference has provided the affordable model with an upgraded battery life, which is even better than the flagship iPhone 16 model with a similar display size.

Apple also claimed that the Apple C1 5G modem has played an integral role in enhancing the battery life of the smartphone alongside providing seamless 5G connectivity. It is suggested that the 5G modem consumes less battery than the Qualcomm X71 modem. Therefore, the iPhone 16e has a better battery life not only because of its bigger battery size but also its new custom Apple 5G chip.

iPhone 16e specs and features

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the flagship A18 chip, but it is said to be a binned version, which has lesser GPU cores. The iPhone 16e features a single rear 48MP Fusion camera with 2x zoom capability, and on the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera. Additionally, the smartphone also includes the Action Button which is used to access shortcuts for various functionalities.