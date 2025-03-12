iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 9a: Will Google be able to set new affordable standards?

Apple has launched its affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e which comes with flagship features as the iPhone 16 series. Now, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a in the coming days, which is also an affordable option for the flagship Pixel 9 series. Both will be a popular mid-range smartphone, but Apple has already set the bar high by introducing the A18 chip and the C1 Modem to iPhone 16e which is being appreciated by the buyers. But, will Google be able to set the bar high in the higher mid-range segment? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Pixel 9a model in comparison to the iPhone 16e. Know what the Google Pixel 9a could offer in comparison to iPhone 16e.

Also read: iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 9a: Design and display

The iPhone 16e received a massive design upgrade in comparison to the previous affordable iPhone. The smartphone comes with iPhone 14-like design but features an Action Button and a single rear camera. It comes with the Face ID feature on display, eliminating the Touch ID button. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a will likely come with a similar design as the Pixel 9, but without the big camera bump. Apart from this, the design is expected to look similar with dual camera setup.

For display, the iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and up to 1,028nits peak brightness. Whereas the Pixel 9a could feature a bigger 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The brightness is expected to be better on the Google smartphone, since the Pixel 8a offered up to 2000nits peak brightness.

Also read: iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Know which Apple device is worth your money under ₹60000

iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 9a: Performance and battery

The iPhone 16e has set a new benchmark in terms of performance with the A18 chip that comes with 6‑core CPU, 4‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine, offering flagship performance and Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16e also comes with an upgraded 8GB RAM to support AI-powered features. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a will likely be powered by a slightly tweaked version of Tensor G4 chip, therefore, the performance may not be as good as the iPhone 16e. However, the Pixel 9a model will also support powerful Google AI features.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 16e claims to offer 26 hours of battery life with a bigger battery and C1 modem. Whereas the Pixel 9a is expected to get a 5100mAh battery.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal new design, satellite features, and cases ahead of official launch - Details

iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 9a: Camera

For photography, the iPhone 16e features a single 48MP Fusion camera with 2x portrait zoom. It also comes with a 12MP front-facing camera. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9a will likely come with a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 9a: Price

The iPhone 16e comes with a starting price of Rs.59900 for the 128GB variant. Whereas, the Google Pixel 9a could also be priced around Rs.50000.