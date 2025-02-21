iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which affordable flagship you should buy

After Samsung, OnePlus, and Google, Apple has also launched its affordable flagship model, the iPhone 16e replacing the iPhone SE name. The smartphone has been gaining much attention recently due to its advanced features and controversial pricing. The iPhone 16e also competes with several smartphones under a similar segment or with competitor’s affordable flagship models such as Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE, Pixel 8a, and OnePlus 13R. Therefore, to know if the iPhone 16e is worth the hype, we have curated a comparison with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE which is known to be a popular alternative to the flagship Galaxy S24 model. Check out the detailed specs comparison between iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.(Apple/ Amazon)

iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Design and display

In terms of design, the iPhone 16e has received several design upgrades, making it look more premium than ever. The iPhone 16e comes with a similar design as the iPhone but it features a single rear camera, USB-C port, and Action Button in terms of refinements. However, it retains the 6.1-inch size, display notch, and glass build.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE looks quite similar to its flagship model, the Galaxy S24. However, it is bigger in size. While both devices offer an IP68 rating, Apple be submerged in water up to 6 meters deep and Samsung only offer up to 1.5 meters.

For display, the iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits peak brightness. Therefore, based on the specs we believe that the Galaxy S24FE will be more responsive in touch and easy to carry heavy tasks and it also offers better brightness than the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Performance and battery

The iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip paired with a 4-core GPU, 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE is powered by an Exynos 2400e chip that includes a 10-core GPU. Therefore, graphic-intensive gaming will be more visually pleasing and smoother than iPhone 16e. The smartphone is also equipped with a vapour chamber cooling system for thermal management, which the iPhone 16e misses out which may create overheating issues. Both smartphones also offer advanced AI-powered features.

While Apple has not revealed the exact battery size for the iPhone 16e, it is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time. However, it supports 20W wired charging. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery that comes with 25W charging support. iPhone 16e also misses out on wireless charging support.

Therefore, performance and battery-wise, the Galaxy S24 FE has better performance offering and a larger battery, offering a better battery life in comparison to the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Camera

The iPhone 16e features a 48MP Fusion camera on the rear panel which offers 2x digital zoom capability. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Despite the major difference, we believe the Apple iPhone will offer better processing for image quality in comparison to Samsung. However, the camera should be tested in real-time to find out which model captures more pleasing images. For selfies, the iPhone 16e relies on a 12MP front camera and Galaxy S24 FE features a 10MP selfie camera.

iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Price

iPhone 16e is launched at a starting price of Rs.59990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched at a starting price of Rs.59999 for similar 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.