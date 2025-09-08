iPhone 17 Air: 5 big things we expect ahead of launch tomorrow

iPhone 17 series launches tomorrow, September 9, at Apple’s much-anticipated, Awe Dropping event. One major surprise everyone is expecting is the iPhone 17 Air, a brand-new moniker Apple might introduce to replace last year’s Plus model. It is expected to be a device that is super thin and prioritises form over function. So far, there have been numerous leaks, including some last-minute ones. Here are a few last-minute expectations about the iPhone 17 Air ahead of its launch tomorrow, based on what reports have said so far. Read on. iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple's latest iPhone moniker.(Majin Bu/ X)

iPhone 17 Air: What we expect to see on September 9

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever: This has been discussed extensively, as the iPhone 17 Air could measure just 5.5 mm thick. That would make it the thinnest iPhone to date, beating the iPhone 6, which was 6.9 mm.

iPhone 17 Air could feature a single-camera setup: This single camera is expected to be a main wide lens, which might also allow for 2x optical-quality, lossless zoom, similar to the iPhone 16. However, those wanting an ultra-wide or telephoto lens may have to miss out.

It could support the Apple A19 chip, but not the A19 Pro: Multiple reports suggest the iPhone 17 Air could run on the standard A19 chip, with the Pro model reserved for the iPhone 17 Pro devices. This would place it in line with the regular iPhone 17 in terms of performance. In addition, the phone could feature 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB last year, to better support Apple Intelligence.

Support for an aluminium and glass build: Unlike the iPhone 16 Pro models, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature aluminium and glass, just like the iPhone 17 Pro models. Apple is expected to switch to aluminium across all models this year, meaning titanium would may no longer be offered in the iPhone 17 series. Of course, these remain rumours for now and should be taken with a grain of salt.

iPhone 17 Air is expected to offer the Dynamic Island: The rest of the design is expected to remain familiar, with the device featuring the Dynamic Island, a premium feature on recent iPhones that replaced the notch. The phone could also sport a 6.3-inch display, matching the regular iPhone 17 and the current iPhone 16 Pro models.