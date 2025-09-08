iPhone 17 series battery size leaks ahead of September 9 launch, Pro Max may feature largest ever

The iPhone 17 launch is almost here, which is tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 9, when Apple is expected to launch four new models: the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the regular iPhone 17. At the launch, all models have already been leaked extensively, with dummy models showcasing the design, renders, specification leaks, and much more. And now, just a day ahead of launch, the battery capacities of all four models have also allegedly been leaked, as spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max expected to sport the largest-ever battery in an iPhone. Read on for the details. iPhone 17 Pro models could reportedly get a new back design, along with a logo shift.(Majin Bu On X)

iPhone 17 series’ battery capacity revealed

As allegedly spotted in the CQC certification, the iPhone 17 Air could sport the smallest battery of the lot, coming in at 3149 mAh. The iPhone 17 could come next at 3692 mAh. Then we have the iPhone 17 Pro, with an alleged 4252 mAh battery, or 3988mAh for China. And finally, the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max could sport a 5088 mAh battery, which would make it the largest iPhone battery ever. As for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Chinese variant could sport an alternate capacity, slightly lower at 4823 mAh.

Could this compare to the iPhone 16 series?

Well, the current iPhone 16 series, in comparison to the iPhone 17 series’ alleged capacities, is slightly lower, with the iPhone 16 offering a 3561 mAh battery, the iPhone 16 Plus offering a 4674 mAh battery, the iPhone 16 Pro offering a 3582 mAh battery, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max sporting a 4685 mAh battery. All of these capacities were already up compared to the iPhone 15 series, and now it looks like with the 17 series, Apple is upping the ante and bringing in even larger batteries.