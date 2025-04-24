iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s risky new star may steal the bling from the Pro line

iPhone 17 Air will reportedly make its debut this autumn and with it, Apple may be preparing to disrupt its own premium lineup, and possibly by design. This ultra-thin iPhone, a clear replacement for the underwhelming Plus model, has been the subject of persistent leaks. But what’s truly turned heads is a recent Unbox Therapy hands-on with a dummy unit. Tech reviewer Lew Hilsenteger, a seasoned veteran in the gadget world, was unexpectedly floored. “That feels futuristic,” he remarked, conveying genuine surprise despite following the rumours for months. The iPhone 17 Air, by all early impressions, does not look like just another iteration. (Unbox Therapy)

The moment underscored something essential: seeing (and feeling) is believing. The iPhone 17 Air, by all early impressions, is not just another iteration. It’s something else, perhaps the first visually exciting iPhone since the X.

A Threat to the Pro Line?

Here’s the catch: the iPhone 17 Air likely won’t be Apple’s most expensive phone. That title will still belong to the Pro and Pro Max. But if the Air proves as seductive in hand as it appears in leaks, Apple risks cannibalising its own high-margin flagship line.

Why spend more on the Pro when the Air is thinner, sleeker, and just as capable for most users?

It’s a fair concern. But also, potentially, a calculated one.

Betting on Excitement Over Margins

The truth is, Apple needs a hit, not financially, but culturally. For years now, iPhone design has plateaued. The 15 Pro is a phenomenal device, but it doesn’t feel new. The last time Apple truly reset expectations was in 2017 with the iPhone X. The iPhone 17 Air won’t be quite as revolutionary. But it could deliver something Apple hasn’t achieved in years: buzz. The kind of buzz that fuels lines outside stores, envious stares across cafe tables, and the irresistible need to upgrade.

In short, the Air could reignite passion for the iPhone.

And if it means shaving a few billion off Pro model sales in the short term? Apple may be willing to take the hit—because the long-term gain is loyalty, excitement, and momentum heading into the next big thing (iPhone Fold, anyone?).

Will It Cannibalise Pro Sales?

The Pro line has long justified its price with features like ProMotion, triple lenses, and titanium builds. But if the Air looks and feels fresher, lighter, and more “2025,” casual buyers and even some power users could opt for form over function. The wild card will be pricing and performance. If Apple gives the Air a high-end chip and flagship-level display, all while keeping it competitively priced, the Pro models might feel redundant to all but the most hardcore enthusiasts.