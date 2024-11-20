iPhone 17 Air launch: All details of the thinnest iPhone from Apple coming in 2025

In 2025, Apple is expected to make big changes with new products, upgrades, and AI. One of the new rumoured products for next year is the iPhone 17 Air which is expected to become the slimmest model of the iPhone 17 series. Reportedly, this new model is expected to replace the “Plus” variant. Therefore, Apple may discontinue the Plus model entirely from next year. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 17 Air. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

Several rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air have provided us with a great deal of understanding of what Apple has planned for the new generation iPhone. As more rumours start to spread, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air: Everything you need to know

Design: Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple’s thinnest flagship iPhone model. The smartphone is expected to be lightweight and may have a slimmer profile in comparison to other siblings. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air may feature a 6mm profile, making it even slimmer than the iPhone 6, which measures 6.9mm in thickness. Additionally, it will retain an aluminium chassis like the standard iPhone models. It will come with a single rear camera setup instead of dual cameras like the iPhone 16 Plus.



Display: iPhone 17 Air is also slated to get significant display upgrades that will likely attract more buyers as projected by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.6-inch or 6.55-inch display which is smaller than the iPhone 16 Plus’s 6.7-inch display. The smartphone is expected to support ProMotion technology that will provide a 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on display. iPhone 17 Air may also come with a new anti-reflective coating making it scratch-resistant.

Camera: As mentioned above, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single rear camera which plays a significant role in reducing the smartphone’s weight and thickness. Rumours suggest that the smartphone may come with a 48MP camera. On the front, it will likely feature a 24 MP selfie camera, therefore, it may provide a decent photography experience.

Performance: In terms of performance, it was speculated that the iPhone 17 Air may come with an A19 chip built with a 2nm process. However, a new report suggests that TSMC has delayed the development of 2nm chips and we may not see them until 2026. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a chip built with a third-generation 3nm process. Therefore, we can expect some performance upgrades in comparison to the iPhone 16 series.

However, note that the details are based on leaks and speculations, therefore, we may have to wait until September 2025 to know what the new iPhone 17 Air will look like.

